Julia is well-crafted, despite not offering much in terms of inventive or unique documentary storytelling.
by Adam Khatib
When the hog butchers left

For just over 100 years, there was the smell. Writer Upton Sinclair called it “an elemental odor, raw and crude,” in The Jungle, his 1906 novel revealing the conditions of Chicago’s Union Stock Yards. “It was rich, almost rancid, sensual, and strong,” he wrote. “There were some who drank it in as if it were…

by Salem Collo-Julin

Taking the plunge

Early risers who wanted to greet the lake had a place to gather on Friday mornings this summer and fall. Friday Morning Swim Club, a group meetup for early morning swimmers, was created by five friends last summer and has become very popular over the past year. What started as a small gathering surpassed anything…

by Meggie Gates

Pumpkin destruction, hot clowns, and hardcore

Looking for a little break from the spooky season? While it’s nearly impossible to completely avoid the ghouls and goblins over the next seven days, here’s some events and activities that promise a limited amount of monsters. As always, beware of the emotional vampires – some of them show up year-round!  FRI 10/29 If you’re…

by Salem Collo-Julin, Micco Caporale and Kerry Reid

