Official Rules 50 Days of Reader Giving Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE, DONATION, OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

The Reader Insititute of Community Journalism (“Sponsor”) will be rewarding its loyal Reader Revolution members and celebrating its 50th anniversary with the 50 Days of Reader Giving Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”). We’ll be giving away one prize a day for each day of the Sweepstakes.

Sweepstakes Period. The Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 am Central Time (“CT”) on October 1, 2021 and ends at 11:59 pm CT on November 20, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Period will be divided into 50 Sweepstakes days (each, a “Sweepstakes Day”). Sponsor’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes. Each Sweepstakes Day begins at 12:01 am CT and ends at 11:59 pm CT.

Eligibility. In order to be eligible, entrants must be (a) at least the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence; and (b) a legal resident of the 50 United States, including Washington, DC. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

How to Enter. During the Sweepstakes Period, an entrant may enter using one of the following two methods:

Membership Entry: During the Sweepstakes Period, all members of the Chicago Reader’s Reader Revolution membership program will be eligible (“Membership Entry”). If you are a Reader Revolution member at the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period, you will be automatically entered. If you join the Chicago Reader during the Sweepstakes Period, you will receive an entry. For more information on Chicago Reader membership, visit here: https://chicagoreader.com/donate/.

Email: An eligible entrant may enter this Sweepstakes without a membership. To enter by email (“Email Entry”), an entrant must send an email with 50 Days of Reader Giving in subject line and entrant’s name, home address, phone number, and email address by email to Sponsor at development@chicagoreader.com.

Conditions Applicable to All Entries. Only one entry necessary to be eligible to win for the entire duration of the Sweepstakes. Entries received from any person beyond the limit set forth above will be subject to disqualification if discovered by Sponsor. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, contest-entry services or multiple or different email addresses, identities, registrations, or logins) is prohibited and will void all entries submitted by that entrant if discovered by Sponsor. Entrants must use their own name. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to transmit messages or entries. Received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.

Winner Selection. This is a daily-win Sweepstakes, and one winner will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries for each Sweepstakes Day. To be eligible for the drawing for a Sweepstakes Day, the entry must be received by 11:59 p.m. CT on the previous day. The winner will be selected on the business day following the close of each Sweepstakes Day. Non-winning entries will carry over from one Sweepstakes Day to the next. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries for each Sweepstakes Day. Limit one prize per person.

Winner Notification, and Verification. Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winners by email, or by phone within one to three days after each drawing. Each potential winner must respond to the initial notification attempt within five business days. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, delayed, misdirected, or returned prize notifications. Potential winners may be asked to complete, sign, and return the Affidavit of Eligibility, Waiver of Liability and Publicity Release form (TN residents need not sign Publicity Release) and, if so, do so within five business days of the time Sponsor sends such documents to winners. All activity arising out of and relating to the Sweepstakes, including any reference to an entrant’s status as a “winner,” is subject to verification and/or auditing for compliance with these Official Rules, and by participating in the Sweepstakes entrants agree to cooperate with Sponsor concerning such verification and/or auditing. Potential winners also may be required to provide certain tax documents. By entering or accepting the prize, each winner consents to Sponsor’s use of his or her name, photograph, likeness, voice, opinions, information, biographical information, hometown and jurisdiction of residence for publicity and promotional purposes without further compensation where permitted by law. (TN residents need not so consent.) If a potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, if a potential winner does not respond within five business days of first notification attempt, if a prize notification or attempted notification is returned as undeliverable, if a potential winner is deemed ineligible for any reason, if a potential winner fails to sign and return required documents and provide required identification by the deadlines established by Sponsor, or if a potential winner declines prize offered, the prize will be forfeited and will not be awarded.

Prizes. There is one prize for each Sweepstakes Day. For a list of the prizes and the approximate retail value of each, please visit chicagoreader.com/50-days-rules. No substitution, assignment or transfer of the prize is permitted, except by Sponsor, which has the right to substitute the prize with another of comparable or greater value. Sponsor will not replace a lost or stolen prize, and Sponsor is not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in delivery. Each winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with the receipt and/or use of the prize. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will more than the stated number of prizes be awarded. If production, technical, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, unawarded, eligible prize claims.

Conditions of Participation. By submitting an entry for this Sweepstakes, you agree to abide by these Official Rules and any decision Sponsor makes regarding this Sweepstakes, which Sponsor will make in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to correct typographical, printing, or clerical errors in any Sweepstakes-related materials and to make other changes that do not materially affect the substance of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry processor the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor shall not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay, or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

Disclaimer, Release and Limit of Liability. SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING ANY PRIZE OR YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO RELEASE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, AND ITS PARENT, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PARENTS, AFFILIATES, AND SUBSIDIARIES AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES AND AGENTS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIM OR CAUSE OF ACTION, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, ARISING OUT OF PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE. THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (a) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY ENTRANTS, PRINTING ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR USED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (b) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (c) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (d) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR THAT MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES OR THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES; OR (e) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY THAT MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM ENTRANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE. If for any reason an entrant’s entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, entrant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Sweepstakes. If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will select winners of remaining, unawarded prizes by random drawing from among eligible, non-winning, non-suspect entries received as of the termination, provided it is able to do so. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website.

Privacy and Use of Sweepstakes Information. Sponsor collects personal information from you when you enter this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to use any information collected in accordance with its privacy policy, which may be found at https://www.chicagoreader.com/privacy/.

GOVERNING LAW AND DISPUTES. Entrant agrees that: (a) all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded must be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court located in the County of Cook, Illinois; (b) all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Illinois, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Illinois or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Illinois.

List of Winners. For the names of the winners (first name and last initial), send an email with “Winner Names 50 Days of Reader Giving Sweepstakes Request” in the subject line to development@chicagoreader.com, to be received within 60 days of the end of the Sweepstakes Period.

Sponsor. Reader Institute for Community Journalism, 2930 S. Michigan Ave., Suite 102, Chicago, IL 60616.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with a social media platform (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc., Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn). You understand that you are providing your information to the Reader Institute for Community Journalism and not to Facebook Inc., Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn) By participating in this promotion you agree to a complete release of Facebook from any claims. By participating in this promotion you agree to a complete release of Facebook Inc., Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn from any claims.

Abbreviated Rules 50 Days of Reader Giving Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE, DONATION, OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. Sweepstakes runs from 12:01 am CT on 10/1/21 to 11:59 pm CT on 11/20/21. Entrants must be at least age of majority in jurisdiction of residence & legal resident of 50 US or DC. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2 ways to enter: Reader Revolution members automatically entered or send email with 50 Days of Reader Giving in subject line & your name, home address, phone # & email address by email to development@chicagoreader.com. Limit 1 entry per person for the entire duration of the Sweepstakes. Odds depend on # of elig. entries per day. 1 prize per day. List of prizes & Official Rules at chicagoreader.com/50-days-rules. Sponsor: Reader Institue for Community Journalism, 2930 S. Michigan Ave., Ste 102, Chicago, IL 60616.

