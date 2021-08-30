The Chicago Reader accepts a very limited number of “Media Sponsor” opportunities, as we are incredibly limited in our inventory and staff availability to manage trade and barter partnerships. Please read the following carefully before filling out the form below.

The Chicago Reader is not able to accept 100% barter or trade partnerships. A minimum $500 cash or 50% quantifiable trade value is required for any media sponsorship.

A minimum 30-days of lead time is required for all sponsorship requests.

Any branded content included in media sponsorship must be labeled as “Sponsored Advertising” in print, online, or as “#SPONSORED and/or #AD” on social media.

The Chicago Reader very rarely has the ability to supply items for gift bags or attendees, including print copies.

Chicago Reader staffing of tables at events is on a strictly volunteer basis, and as such, can not be guaranteed.

Request a Media Sponsorship

Please fill out the form below to request a media sponsorship.

If the Chicago Reader is able to accept your media sponsorship proposal, you should hear back from us within 7 days. If you do not hear back from us, we are not able to be a media sponsor at this time.

