The word “icon” gets tossed around pretty liberally, with every eye-catching ensemble on the red carpet at awards shows declared an “iconic” look. But if anyone deserves that designation, it’s Chita Rivera.

The 88-year-old theater legend is in town tomorrow night for Porchlight Music Theatre’s annual fundraising gala, where she’ll receive the company’s ICON Award and talk about her 70-year career onstage at Galleria Marchetti with WGN’s Paul Lisnek. (Rick and Deann Bayless will also be presented with the company’s Luminary Award, in recognition of the Bayless Family Foundation’s support for local theater.)

Porchlight Music Theatre Gala

Wed 10/20, 5:30 PM, Galleria Marchetti, 825 W. Erie, 773-777-9884, porchlightmusictheatre.org, $350-$500; proceeds benefit Porchlight’s artistic and youth education programs.

There will also be musical salutes to Rivera’s body of work, which, as she reminds me in a phone conversation, began with a 1951 road tour of Call Me Madam, the musical based on Washington’s beloved socialite Perle Mesta, the “hostess with the mostess.” Rivera joined that company, which starred Elaine Stritch and which played in Chicago, a city that Rivera says “has been very good to me.” From there, Rivera went on to originate the roles of Anita in West Side Story (Rita Moreno played the role in the film); Velma Kelly in Chicago; and the title role in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

She won a Tony Award for her performance in the latter as well as her performance in 1984’s The Rink, and also won a lifetime achievement Tony in 2018. Rivera holds the record, along with the late Julie Harris, for the most individual Tony nominations for an actor—ten in total. Rivera is also the first Latinx person to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, and in 2009, President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Rivera’s career has mostly been on the stage, and much of it in collaboration with John Kander and Fred Ebb (who died in 2004) and the late playwright Terrence McNally, who died of COVID-19 in March 2020 and who wrote the books for The Rink and Spider Woman. (Chicago featured a book by Ebb and Bob Fosse.) She originated the role of Claire Zachannassian, the wealthy woman who returns to the town that spurned her seeking revenge, in Kander and Ebb’s The Visit, also featuring a book by McNally. The show premiered at the Goodman in 2001, and finally made it to Broadway in 2015, winning Rivera her latest Tony nomination; her first was in 1961 for Bye Bye Birdie. (Last year’s Porchlight gala guest was Joel Grey, who had to participate virtually. He also found his most famous role—the emcee in Cabaret—through a Kander and Ebb musical.)

When I ask her what that professional partnership with Kander, Ebb, and McNally has meant for her career, she immediately responds, “It not only builds a career—it builds a life. First of all, if you’re as lucky as I was with all of these people who have been in my life, they are my friends also. They know me actually better than I know myself. And they happen to be artists. And they happen to be writers. Terrence can write—could write—you see how I still talk about him like he’s alive—could write things that would just come out of my mouth that I wouldn’t have thought of the words themselves. Poetic, beautiful words. I would have never thought of saying those words, but thank god they teach me who I am, you know?”

During the shutdown, Rivera was sheltering in place with her daughter, performer Lisa Mordente (whose birth delayed Rivera’s opening in West Side Story). “Unfortunately, I was in my house like everybody else, more often than usual, and all I could see was everything wrong with the house. That’s all I saw. Dinnertime? My daughter and I kept looking at each other, saying [here she adopts a comically morose voice] ‘What are we having for dinner tonight?'”

But even though Broadway has reopened, Rivera acknowledges that she’s happier being onstage than watching in the house. “I was always so busy that I very seldom went out to see anything. Because I was working myself. And that’s the way I like it. I prefer to do it rather than see it. Express it rather than see it.”

Where does she think musical theater is at right now? “I think we’re floundering right now. I really do. I don’t know whether it’s my age, or whether I come from such a long way off, the golden age, because at that time theater was flourishing. Every theater was filled with something wonderful and usually hits.” Still, she finds hope in the increasing diversity of voices onstage. “I’m looking forward to seeing many more playwrights that are Hispanic and Black and all nationalities.”

Rivera is also hands-on with the Chita Rivera Awards, which honor dance and choreographic excellence (her earliest training was in ballet). And she hopes that encouraging younger artists to build long careers and collaborations with other theatermakers as she has done will provide them with the same joy it’s given her. “I wouldn’t have anything else but the theater. It’s alive, it’s breathing, it’s letting an audience respond and you know exactly how they feel, immediately. To me there’s no comparison. There’s room for everything, but I happen to think for me, the theater is the place.”

She adds, “I’m a fanatic about telling the kids to look, hear, and speak the truth. Really look at the truth. Really listen to their teachers, and when I say teachers, I mean the people they work with. Those hours that we spend in those rehearsal halls are vital and really really important and you can’t do more than one thing at a time. You can’t do television while you’re doing theater. I’m sorry.”

3Arts announces awards

Every year, the Chicago grantmaking nonprofit 3Arts presents unrestricted cash grants, with a focus on women artists, artists of color, and Deaf and disabled artists. This year’s virtual presentation takes place November 1, streaming free via YouTube.

Ten artists will receive $30,000 awards: dance artists Charles “Poppin Chuck” Bledsoe and Cat Mahari; musicians Caitlin Edwards and Shanta Nurullah; teaching artists Emily Hooper Lansana and Andrés Lemus-Spont; theater artists Lili-Anne Brown and David Rhee; and visual artists Andres L. Hernandez and Derrick Woods-Morrow.

Brown, who most recently staged School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play at the Goodman, has had a rising national profile while also working regularly in Chicago. She has been a frequent collaborator with playwright Ike Holter. Rhee cofounded Token Theatre, which made its virtual debut last year with Zac Efron, cowritten by Rhee and Wai Yim. Bledsoe and Mahari have both won acclaim over the past several years for their work incorporating street dance techniques (Bledsoe has worked with artists such as KRS-One, Kid Sister, and Mya), and what Mahari characterizes as “a grammar of liberation” in her dance and video work.

Additionally, this year 3Arts has increased the amount of its artist-to-artist Make a Wave Awards, in which previous 3Arts awardees select Chicago artists to receive surprise grants, funded with support from the Joyce Foundation, the Siragusa Family Foundation, and the Reva and David Logan Foundation. Grants of $4,000, up from the usual $2,000, will be given to 121 artists. And recipients of the $50,000 Next Level/Spare Room Awards, honoring three women visual artists and past 3Arts awardees, will also be announced November 1.

The entertainment for the virtual awards gala will include Ivelisse “Bombera De Corazoìn” Diaz, performing with her Bomba Con Buya group; Indigenous futurist and multidisciplinary artist Santiago X, who will debut a new video work to honor Native lands; and singer/songwriter and recording artist Meagan McNeal, who will release a music video for an original new song called “Slow Life.” Proceeds from donations made during the event will be shared with Free Street.