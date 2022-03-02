Most Americans know British actor Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore, the plainspoken cook who presided over the kitchen at Downton Abbey through six seasons and two films. (The newest film in the series, Downton Abbey: A New Era, opens in May.)

But before finding international success as the downstairs doyenne in Julian Fellowes’s portrait of British aristocracy before and after World War I, Nicol was a regular presence onstage and onscreen in Great Britain. She took a big detour from goodhearted Mrs. Patmore and played a mob matriarch in the 2016 Shonda Rhimes series The Catch.

How the Hell Did I Get Here? 3/12-4/3: Tue and Thu 7 PM, Wed 2 and 7 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 3 and 8 PM, Sun 3 PM; Sat 3/12, 8 PM only; Wed 3/16, 7 PM only, Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, 773-404-7336, greenhousetheater.org, $30-$89.

Nicol, 68, is in town this month with a new autobiographical musical show, How the Hell Did I Get Here?, featuring songs by her friend Mark Mueller (whose credits include penning Jennifer Paige’s hit “Crush” and the theme for DuckTales) and directed by Luke Kernaghan. I caught up with her to hear about how finding huge success (and love) later in life led to her current show, which moves on to Pittsburgh Public Theater later this summer. This is an edited version of that interview.

Kerry Reid: What was the inspiration for doing this show?

Lesley Nicol: What happened was I was living in California for five years. I got to know Mark Mueller socially. I knew he was a successful musician because he had a wall full of platinum discs and stuff. But I knew him as a friend, and one day about a few years ago now I said to him, “I’ve got this feeling I want to do something—a show. But I don’t want to do a cabaret because frankly there are people better in the world at that than me. I want to do something that I can do. And I’d like there to be some music in it.” He said, “Why don’t you come around so we can sit down and try and work out what you are talking about and what you really want to do.”



So initially the idea was whatever we were just going to create—because he got very enthusiastic very quickly, bless him—there was going to be a little bit of music. And that’s why Mark was involved. Well suddenly it was like a light came on in his head and he couldn’t stop. So I now have ten songs. What would happen is I would tell him a story and he would say, “Hmm, well that’s a song.” And by the end I was getting quite good at it too. And I’d say, “You know what? I think that’s a song.”



It’s a musical autobiography, which is really confusing to people. And I understand that, but although it is my story, it invites you to examine your own. It’s not all about show business and theater. It’s about being shy. It’s about having a terrible experience with a boyfriend. It’s about stuff that all of us, one way or another, maybe have some experience of. The music is glorious because he’s really clever. The idea is that it does invite you to have a think about how any of us got here along the way. I suppose in essence you could say we are all on the same road—we just all have different bumps.



You tried it out first at your alma mater in England, the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, in 2017. What’s changed?

It has changed enormously since then. We’ve had two more songs added and we’ve refined it and rewritten it. It gave us some good clues of just what to put in front of an audience. But what did happen was at the end of that show, the students from the school all wanted to come and talk to me afterwards, but not about me. I’m glad to say they wanted to talk about themselves. They wanted to come and say, “God, you know that bit when you did that. Well, that made me remember da, da, da.” Good memories, bad memories, fun things, all sorts of things, but it wasn’t about me and it never was meant to be about me. And so that’s what we hope will happen. And it’ll give people an opportunity to forget about what’s been going on and give you something nice to disappear into for an evening.



How did the Chicago connection come about?

We all know Chicago is a terrific theater town. I mean, it would be on anybody’s bucket list to go there. I did a tiny little theater thing years ago in Chicago called Admission: One Shilling. [The piece was based on the life of British pianist Dame Myra Hess, whose name is honored in the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert series.] I had a very fleeting visit to Chicago.



You’ve been working all along, but Downton obviously raised your profile considerably. What did it mean to have that kind of success slightly later? How did it change your perspective on building a career?

Well, let me tell you, if you have a choice in my book, you want it now, not at the beginning, because we all know of people who had a terrific start and then it all goes downhill from there. I don’t envy that. That seems the most awful way around and you know, very difficult. You had a terrific life as an actor, and then suddenly you’re too old, you’re too fat, you’re too whatever, and it all disappears. That must be awful. As a kid, my family always used to say, “She’s a late developer,” which actually turned out to be true.



I’ve been able to be in my chosen profession all my life. I’ve always been very grateful that I’ve been allowed to do this job because I just love it. But yes, to get a terrific life-changing job later on? I didn’t expect that. And I also met my husband late in life and I didn’t expect that to happen and that’s been amazing. One of the things that I hope this show does is encourage people. You know how people will say, “Oh no, if you haven’t met the right person by the time you’re 30, then forget it. If you haven’t had a big break by that time, that’s it for you. And if you’re a woman, you’ll never get it.”



And I’d like to pull my hand up and say, “Just shut up.” Don’t let people tell you that stuff. Because it’s not true. You don’t know when you’re going to have a life-changing experience. None of us do, but they do happen and they do happen later on.