Editor’s Note: John Mohrlein, a longtime ensemble member of American Blues Theater whose performances in the dual roles of Mr. Potter and Clarence the Angel in ABT’s It’s a Wonderful Life were staples of the Chicago holiday theater season, died on December 8 at age 74. He had hoped to be able to do the show again this year, but his advancing illness prevented that. Fellow ABT ensemble member Heather Meyers spoke to those who worked with Mohrlein closely over the years for this remembrance.

It is with great sadness that we share the news that our beloved ensemble member of 25 years, John Mohrlein, has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. John is enormously loved and respected by his American Blues Theater family. He danced at our weddings, cooed to our babies, bought a round of beers after a tough night at rehearsal. Having John around the table meant many things—thoughtful conversation, impeccable food, countless rounds of stories, good wine—everyone would be good-n-drunk by the end of the night, and the uproar of laughter was endless. (His giggles really were infectious—and once they took over, even rehearsals had to periodically hold until all the giggles subsided.) Honestly, being with John meant being on a grand adventure, always inspiring us to get out there and try everything—because you never know what you might find.

John looked out for his fellow artists, particularly the younger ones. He’d share his wisdom while tackling the boards onstage, but also whisper in your ear about the best backstage hiding spot for a quick nap. And if you were really lucky, John would generously adopt you. I’m not kidding: you never knew who would end up in his back seat journeying on a late night ride home, or crashing on his sofa, or eating an impromptu meal at his kitchen table. He let me call him Poppy for years after I lost my own dad.

Editha Rosario: “For those of you who didn’t know him, he was pure sunshine. Eclectic, intelligent, empathic, curious, loving. I worked with him on a series of emotionally difficult shows, and he was the bright spot. And as a director, he let me take risks, and took risks with me. He had a song put into a show so I could sing, and cast me as The Texan in Catch-22. He helped to build my confidence as an artist. He was my theater dad. I love him, and my life is better for having known him.”

John wasn’t just generous with his scene partners. He was enormously supportive of the whole production team. Everyone from the front of house to the running crew felt included by John.

Wendy [Gwendolyn] Whiteside [ABT artistic director]: “I met John Mohrlein in 1998 after a performance of Bus Stop at our old Byron space. He walked straight up and said, ‘I’ll be your dad.’ I had just met this affable man with red-rimmed glasses, a bohemian scarf, and larger than life persona. He, of course, meant he’ll be my theater dad, as he was for countless other theater artists. For over two decades, John attended every Chicago production in which I acted. He always called the next day to speak about the art and my work. This practice continued with all American Blues Theater productions, festivals, and other performances. He supported everything and everyone. He always found something special about each artist who collaborated to make a performance—actors, stage management, designers, playwrights, directors, backstage personnel. He also acknowledged the hardworking, silent heroes of theater—the office staff. He’d call our staff or visit to thank them for ‘keeping the ship afloat.’ During his last days, he reflected to me about his passing and said, ‘This is a nice evolution, don’t ya think?’ May we all evolve in love and in life like Johnny.”

John Mohrlein in American Blues Theater’s The Hairy Ape in 2003 Courtesy American Blues Theater

John played many incredible, yet recognizable roles onstage: shopkeeper, con artist, worker, sculptor, lover, parent—the list continues on. Audiences were delighted for almost 20 years by his portrayal of the unscrupulously evil Mr. Potter and innocent angel Clarence in our annual production of It’s a Wonderful Life.

Michael Mahler: “To share the stage with John Mohrlein was to receive a master class in acting. I was lucky enough to get to do It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! with him for ten years. And Johnny inhabited every single performance with freshness, vitality, and joy, despite the fact that he’d already been playing the same roles for over a decade. That he was able to maintain his performance as if every time were the first time, without changing any words or gestures, is to me the true hallmark of a genius actor and a master craftsman. He gave the gift of his heart and his craft to so many audiences over the years, and he was as generous with his spirit offstage as he was on. I will miss him terribly, especially every time the holidays roll around.”

To know Johnny was to love Johnny, and to be loved in return. He made time and he showed up. He was that friendly face you searched for in a sea of people. And once you spotted him, well, you knew everything was going to be OK.

Ed Kross: “John Mohrlein wasn’t just an actor I shared the stage with many times. He wasn’t just a friend. He wasn’t just a fellow member of American Blues Theater. He was a kind, gentle spirit who informed my life for decades.”

John was the voice in the room that brought up points not yet considered or discovered. To take a chance. He used to say, “All will be revealed at the proper moment”—and you know, it always was.”

Matt Brumlow: “Johnny always called me ‘Young Matthew’ even when I wasn’t anymore. The truth is Johnny was in fact always young and kept us so. He loved to say before we all walked on stage, ‘Shall we plunge?’ And then he would announce ‘Plunging!’ Which of course meant: Go there. Get over your skis. Take a risk. Enter some mystery. John always did, and I have no doubt he already has them in stitches as he gets his wings.”

John Mohrlein and Suzy Petri Courtesy American Blues Theater

John’s adored artistic accomplice and dear friend Suzy Petri: “It has been uppermost in my life, heart, and mind to be there for him and now I must try to express the sorrow that we all feel to lose this brilliant friend, artist, collaborator, engineer, designer, partner in crime and creativity.”

Moving into these uncharted waters without John is a place none of us wishes to be. But somehow, inconceivably, here we are.

John’s distinctive artistry, dedicated craftsmanship, and boisterous laughter will be long remembered by all who were lucky enough to have worked beside him. Our stories were stronger because he was there to tell them, and audiences were better for having experienced the joy of his gifts on stage. All of us are better for having had him invite us in. John will be deeply missed by family, friends, and countless fellow artists from around the world. We take comfort knowing John is reunited with his beloved wife, Jacque.