Editor’s Note: Matt Rieger, managing director and ensemble member of the Curious Theatre Branch, died on October 27 at 50, following a recent cancer diagnosis. Rieger’s death led to an outpouring of tributes on social media, reminding many of how instrumental he had been in many roles onstage and off over his years as a stalwart of the Chicago storefront scene. This remembrance was compiled by Beau O’Reilly, Julia Williams, Jenny Magnus, and other Curious Theatre Branch-ers.

Matt—an actor, director, sports coach, teacher, and prolific writer—was a solid guy, averse to drama except on the stage. A remarkable aspect of his memorial service November 1 at Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, where he taught and coached basketball and softball, was the sheer number of people from different spheres who stood and spoke of Matt’s full devotion to all the groups in which he participated. Those who knew him are left wondering: How did he have time to be so completely invested in theater, teaching, sports, yoga, and his private artistic projects, while also performing the laundry-level duties of everyday life? He was a remarkable doer. Matt had recently taken up drawing and songwriting, and he always had a book going—two, in fact: one fiction, one nonfiction. The man had systems, and he honed and relished them.

Matt grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo, and a J.D. and an MA in English from Cleveland State University before arriving at the MFA creative writing program at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2004. At SAIC, he met many of the teachers and fellow students who became his friends and artistic collaborators over the coming years. Matt served as managing director for the Curious Theatre Branch beginning in 2007—a position he performed with a level head and a steady, reliable presence. His financial stewardship was a great boon to the artists he supported and worked with. He was also a cofounder, with Adam Rosenberg, of Illegal Drama, which produced several shows between 2007 and 2010. At the time of his death, Matt had completed the recording and editing (with Ralph Loza of Experimental Sound Studio) of his serialized radio play, Aviva Green: The Rebirth of Bleak, a prequel to his 2018 stage play Crossing Aviva. His one-act holiday play, Xmas Time at Lost Pines, was Curious’s last full production before the pandemic shut down theaters, and his new work, Jimmy and the Nickels, is slated as the next Curious production once venues safely open again.

Matt’s other written works for stage included Playing God, My Dinner with Joe, A Part of the Game, The Flowers are Dead, and 12 Jackets. With Curious, he also directed Beau O’Reilly’s One Boppa: Two Acts, Tattered and Wincing, and Our Kate Takes a Trip. Matt was a terrific actor: a solid and laid-back presence, easy with lines, variously imposing and amiable in scenes. Before performances, he could always be found in the most comfortable chair in the lobby (no one ever got there before him to claim it), reading a book with his feet up. (It might be Plato or Paul Beatty, depending on his mood that month.)

Matt appeared in Curious productions of Ionesco’s Rhinoceros; Jenny Magnus’s Still in Play: A Performance of Getting Ready; Beau O’Reilly’s The Madelyn Trilogy, One Boppa: Two Acts, Tattered and Wincing, Our Kate Takes a Trip, March!, and Last Week; Bryn Magnus’s Black River Falls; and his own works, The Flowers Are Dead, 12 Jackets, Crossing Aviva, and My Dinner with Joe. With Illegal Drama, Matt wrote and performed in The Skyway Is Falling, Misplaced Son, Trash, and Never Enough Nothing. He appeared in various productions at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Links Hall, Center Portion, Prop Thtr, Theater Oobleck, the Side Project, and in the Abbie Hoffman Died for Our Sins and Rhinoceros Theater Festivals.

When Matt walked in the door at the Rhino Fest or arrived for a virtuosic warm-up round of ductball at rehearsal, or, recently, appeared on the Zoom screen, you always knew it was going to be more fun because he was there. Making Matt laugh was not easy; he played it close to the vest. But when he did laugh, it was like a secret between you and him. He would hide his mouth a little and you felt a sense of triumph. He was deeply, deeply loved, a generous and funny person, and he held up part of the world. There are people who act cool, and then there are people who ARE cool. Matt was a rare bird; an artist who preferred the background, emitting his brand of authentic cool, raising up the project, whatever it was, by his presence in it. Those who knew him are grateful to Matt for all his work over all the years, and all his love. Matt Rieger was a good egg for the ages.