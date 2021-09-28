Eighteen months after it was originally slated to run at the Goodman Theatre, American Mariachi, written by José Cruz González, makes its midwest premiere under the direction of Henry Godinez, presented in association with the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) as part of Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.

It was so worth the wait, and after the events of the past year and a half, its arrival somehow feels even more on time.

The play is set in a working-class, Mexican American community somewhere in the United States. It is the mid-1970s, and mariachi is the heartbeat of this community, albeit one that is completely male-dominated. Women aren’t allowed to play mariachi, let alone welcomed into the bars where mariachi perform. But reverberations of second wave feminism—the era of Our Bodies, Ourselves and the influence of Gloria Steinem and Dolores Huerta—are beginning to crack the macho veneer of Chicano culture.

Lucha Morales (Tiffany Solano) is the U.S. born, Mexican American, bilingual daughter of Amalia (Gigi Cervantes) and Federico Morales (Ricardo Gutiérrez). She has dreams of becoming a nurse, but as the family grapples with Amalia’s early-onset dementia, Federico expects Lucha to drop everything in order to give her mother round-the-clock care while he does his best to support the family—by day as a cook and by night (and weekend) as a professional mariachi.

Through 10/24: Wed 7:30 PM, Thu 2 and 7:30 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 2 and 8 PM, Sun 2 PM; also Sun 10/3, 7:30 PM and Tue 10/12, 7:30 PM; Thu 9/30, 7:30 PM only; Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, 312-443-3800, goodmantheatre.org, $25-$70.

The play opens after Amalia’s illness has begun to temper the music, community, and boisterousness that once characterized the family’s home, as depicted by seamless analepsis interspersed throughout the narrative, aided in poignancy by María-Cristina Fusté and Ray Nardelli’s lighting and sound design, respectively. Memory takes on the murky percussiveness of those special dreams that present like a film.

As the effects of her dementia become more and more pervasive, Amalia frequently sees and speaks to her Tía Carmen, who died by drowning in the nearby river when Amalia was a young girl. (In fact, she died saving Amalia’s life.)

Tía Carmen is portrayed by Eréndira Izguerra, the founder of Chicago’s first all-women mariachi (Mariachi Sirenas), and she always appears to Amalia wearing a beautiful mariachi suit and sombrero. Costume design by Danielle Nieves is consistently thoughtful and excellent throughout the production. The trendy, 70s aesthetic of 20-somethings is juxtaposed perfectly, and authentically, against the more revered and traditional mariachi costumes.

It is clear that Tía Carmen is responsible for Amalia’s love of music, and therefore Lucha’s in turn. Amalia falls for Federico after he and his mariachi compadre, Mino (Bobby Plasencia), record a special song just for Amalia early on in her courtship with Federico. It is that record that brings Amalia back to reality, only momentarily, when Lucha and her cousin Boli (Lucy Godínez) play it for her early on in the play. (Chicago’s Sones de México Ensemble, under the music direction of Víctor Pichardo, provides live accompaniment throughout the show.)

Unfortunately, the song that gives Amalia momentary clarity has the same capacity to send Federico into a rage. Upon coming home and hearing the record playing, Federico breaks it.

The reason for Federico’s anger (and its ramifications) is made known before the end of the play, but in the immediate, the broken record inspires Lucha and Boli to embark on the adventure of creating their own, all-female mariachi band, so that they can rerecord Amalia’s special song for her. Isabel (Molly Hernández), Gabby (Amanda Raquel Martinez), and Soyla (Gloria Vivica Benavides) complete the band. Together, the five women learn mariachi, while navigating the collective thrill (and terror) of trying something new, of defying the expectations that society, your family, or maybe just your lover, have set for you based on your gender.

Getting back to the basics of what feminism meant in the 1970s feels particularly poignant in the current context of the latest assault on women’s rights. An unplanned pregnancy factors into the band’s future at one point, with a noticeable lack of options for the mother-to-be. Audience members were getting back to basics, too, with the return to in-person theater. The “Welcome Home” marquee that greeted patrons on opening night, suspended above the assembled Mariachi Sirenas playing on the sidewalk, quieted the crowd. It was both festive and reverent.

After the year and a half we’ve just had, it’s hard to put yourself out there. But is there any other option, in life, love, or creative craft? The women of Las Coronelas, which is what Lucha and her compadres end up naming themselves, would suggest there is not. As the throngs of people dissipated after the performance, I stood in front of the theater, listening to the snippets of excited conversation amongst people who were just happy to be there. They created a cacophony in my brain, mixing with the snippets of mariachi I was still savoring. It felt good to be welcomed home, and then it felt good to leave, knowing I’d be back.