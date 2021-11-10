The Artistic Home’s production of Eurydice is, to use a word dropped throughout the show, interesting. On one of the first cold Saturday nights of the year, I left the production (directed by Kathy Scambiattera) ambivalent. Sarah Ruhl’s upheaval of the ancient myth is gorgeous and juicy, layered with a disdain for macho mythology and a fatalist treatment of womanhood. In that respect, I appreciated the story’s timeliness. We’re in the middle of an extinction event where our cultural stories of power are revealing themselves to be fragile; gender is a trap that’s truly (thankfully) under fire.

Additionally, the supporting cast clearly understands the assignment. I’m especially keen on Todd Wojcik’s oozy and intuitive takes on the Nasty Interesting Man and the Lord of the Underworld—he steals all of his scenes with an unsettling and authentic energy. I kept waiting for him to show up. I also have to give a gold star to Javier Carmona’s tender performance as Eurydice’s father, a character invented by Ruhl. The dude knows how to pull some heartstrings.

Eurydice

Through 11/21: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM, Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, 773-697-3830, theartistichome.org, $34 general, $15 students.

Unfortunately, it’s our Eurydice (Karla Corona) and Orpheus (Steven Cooper) who flatten things. Ruhl’s script calls for the couple to be “a little too young and a little too in love.” I imagine she meant something along the lines of horny teenagers; the two actors play it with the chemistry of children in a sandbox. When most of us look back, we know that wide eyes and eagerness aren’t the only signs of one’s love.