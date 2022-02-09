Playwright John Guare once posited that every story can be boiled down to either Romeo and Juliet or David and Goliath. A third archetype, I would submit, is the Mom or Dad Issues Play (Goliath moms and dads notwithstanding). And yet, though playwright travis tate’s new work, Queen of the Night, is part of a long lineage of parent-child trauma dramas, it manages to speak to ideas about masculinity, and family, and inner peace in ways that feel wholly contemporary, personal, and original.

Queen of the Night

Through 3/13: Tue-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM; also Sat 2/12 and Wed 2/16, 2 PM only, no show Tue 2/15; word for word (open captioning), Wed 2/16, 2 PM, Fri 2/18, 7:30 PM, and Sat 2/19, 7:30 PM; ASL interpreted, Fri 2/18, 7:30 PM; audio description/touch tour, Fri 2/18, 7:30 PM (touch tour 6 PM) and Sun 2/27, 3 PM (touch tour 1:30 PM), Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, 773-871-3000, victorygardens.org, $29-$62.

Before a hellish weekend of choking down pride and playing nice at his ex-wife’s wedding, recently laid-off Stephen (André Teamer) invites his adult sons for a like-old-times camping trip in a Texas state park. Too busy or burnt from past arguments, older brother Marshall declines; queer 30-year-old artist/temp Ty (Terry Guest) accepts, albeit with some emotional reservations. Contrary to what that two-hander plot summary may suggest, there are no explosive arguments or defiant speeches or world-changing revelations between father and son in new Victory Gardens artistic director Ken-Matt Martin’s production. Nor is Queen entirely Ty’s story. Rather, tate’s 85-minute one-act patiently explores the small but profound discoveries parents can have about their kids and vice versa long after they thought they knew everything about the other.

When, for instance, Ty witnesses his dad’s newfound love of birdwatching (“It’s a beauty out of my control”), it comes as a bittersweet epiphany that a) they’ve grown so far apart that Ty has no idea how the old man spends his time and b) that his father can still surprise everyone with a new evolution in his curiosity and character. Thirty years apart, both father and son find themselves at similar junctures in their lives: a little too old to be doing what they’re doing at the level they’re doing it, and staring down a new chapter in their identities they’re not quite ready for.

It’s a testament to the performances by Guest and Teamer, as well as tate’s language, how fully the histories of these characters are realized without ever making them explicit. Whenever Ty bristles at his father’s attempts to ask him about his dating life, for example, we get the sense that it’s more reflexive than repudiatory—but we as an audience still feel the sting of the rejection, understandable as it may be. Likewise, in another scene, Ty expects to be mocked for practicing a Celine Dion routine, only for his dad to be warmly reminded of how much Ty’s mother loved the song.

Queen of the Night is a pointedly scaled-down choice for a season premiere by Martin, thematically and practically, and it pays off by providing actors and the creative team the opportunity to really hone in on the details, down to Sim Carpenter’s rich lighting of the fauna growing over Sydney Lynne’s remarkable campground set. In a world so thoroughly transformed by the events of the last two years, a bit of soul-searching in the woods feels apropos for Chicago theater—and with tate’s play, Victory Gardens uncovers something small but profound underneath the stars.