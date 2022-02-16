When Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September of 2020, I texted my raging feminist aunt immediately:

“How sick do you feel right now?”

“I’m in tears—I’m terrified of what comes next.”

We didn’t even have to identify what happened. As soon as the news of Justice Ginsburg’s death emerged, we all knew we were fucked. We’re still fucked.

When There Are Nine

And as we endure the grieving process—not necessarily for the person, but for the impending death of legislation like Roe—PrideArts’ world premiere production of When There Are Nine appears to be in the denial phase. Like many pieces of art and media created over the last decade, playwright Sally Deering’s one-act show is pure celebration. Rooted in the final moments of Justice Ginsburg’s life, the show offers a series of flashbacks and visions that magically unpack the judge’s biography. Under Sam Hess’s direction, we get a story that mildly explains the impact of Justice Ginsburg’s work and how she became an icon for mainstream (i.e. white) feminists.

But, in erasing the complications of the woman at the heart of the story, the play does its heroine an, um, injustice. We see Justice Ginsburg (Talia Langman) suffer sexism at every turn. In spite of this, she climbs and climbs, and we’re obviously rooting for her. At the same time, however, I want to see the ugly, the moments where she might’ve truly struggled between a thriving career and motherhood. I want to talk about the series of racist attitudes she enacted while on the bench.

The production certainly isn’t unique in its blemish-free depictions of women’s history. In fact, I empathize with the limitations the play faces: women and queers are disposable in our culture, and if they don’t move through the world neatly, they are easy to throw away. Like Justice Ginsburg, When There Are Nine suffers the weight of sexism while embodying many of feminism’s shortcomings. In that respect, it is a very true story.