For as long as memory serves, the section of 90/94 that passes through downtown Chicago has been under construction without apparent purpose or end. That same incessant will to tear up the very ground upon which we travel from here to there governs The Play That Goes Wrong, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shield and directed by Matt DiCarlo, which begins with a dumb show of stage crew gaff-taping pieces of the scenery that won’t stay put and finishes with the destruction and disintegration of the entire set (designed by Nigel Hook). If the purpose of playing is indeed to hold as t’were the mirror up to nature, this bodes badly for commuters.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Through 1/30: Tue and Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Wed 2 and 7:30 PM, Sat 2 and 8 PM, Sun 2 and 7:30 PM; also Mon 12/27, 7:30 PM; Fri 12/24, 2 PM only; Wed 1/19, 7:30 PM only; Sun 1/9, 1/16, and 1/23, 2 PM only; no shows Sat 12/25 and 1/1, Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut, 800-775-2000, broadwayinchicago.com, $35-$85.

The premise of the play is a device used tragically in Hamlet and comedically in A Midsummer Night’s Dream: the play within the play. Here all signs point to a humorous intention, yet the result is deeply lamentable: the Cornley University Drama Society, comprised of the worst actors to ever enroll in a fictitious institution of higher education, are presenting The Murder at Haversham Manor. In this crime melodrama, master of aforesaid manor Charles Haversham (Jonathan Harris, played by Joseph Anthony Byrd) is found dead just minutes before the party celebrating his engagement to flapper/femme fatale Florence Colleymore (Sandra Wilkinson, played by Kelly O’Sullivan). But who should wish a rich man in love dead? Could it be his younger brother Cecil (Max Bennett, played by Jarred Webb), who secretly loves Florence? Or his best friend Thomas (Robert Grove, played by Jonah D. Winston), Florence’s overprotective brother with a bad head for finances? Or did the butler Perkins (Dennis Tyde, played by Michael Kurowski) do it?

It hardly matters, as whodunit posthaste becomes less interesting than please, when will it end? There are approximately five jokes in this play, all repeated until each dead horse has been shot, drawn, quartered, marinated in salt, and made into glue. To spare you the pain of confirmation, here they are: 1. The actors are bad but committed. There are more ways for an actor to be bad than can be enumerated in a review of this length; rest assured that all the ways are workshopped thoroughly. 2. The technician (Trevor Watson, played by Colton Adams) is sleeping in the booth—again. 3. Paint thinner is a poor substitute for sherry; cue lots of explosive expectorations. 4. Unconscious women are hilarious, especially when they repeatedly are shown getting knocked out onstage. 4b. Women are hysterics, need to be medicated, and hate each other. 4c. An hysterical, unconscious woman in her knickers is especially funny. No comment. 5. The set is falling apart, unfortunately never at a pace that brings sweet relief from this preposterous production.

The mechanicals in Midsummer need just minutes to offer Pyramus and Thisbe for our amusement—proving four centuries ago that brevity is the soul of wit. An hour is excess; two hours an excruciation.