Its title and structure clearly classify William Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well as a comedy. By definition, tragedies end in death, comedies with weddings. Nobody dies during All’s Well, but the climactic wedding in the final act hardly ends with the happy couple basking in the rosy romantic glow of a strongly implied happily ever after.

Director Shana Cooper’s compelling staging leaves audiences instead with a sense of unease. There are no clear heroes in this story, only deeply flawed humans who lash out with obsession and cruelty when they’re overwhelmed by their passions.

All’s Well That Ends Well

The plot focuses on Helen (Alejandra Escalante), orphaned daughter of a renowned physician. Raised by Italian Countess Rossillion (Ora Jones), and desperately in love with the countess’s son Bertram (Dante Jemmott), Helen isn’t one to sit idly by while the object of her ardor leaves home to study in France.

Where Bertram goes, Helen follows, eventually using her father’s teachings to save the life of the ailing French king (Francis Guinan). When the monarch proclaims Helen’s reward is the husband of her choosing, she selects Bertram. A shockingly expedient forced marriage ensues. Bertram flees to the wars rather than consummate his wedding, insisting he won’t go home until Helen is dead. Helen again follows Bertram, eventually befriending Diana (Emma Ladji), a young Italian noblewoman that Bertram becomes besotted with as he’s soldiering along.

Again and again, Cooper’s ensemble highlights the messy, contradictory, potentially traumatic wages of unrequited love. Helen is overwhelmed and “undone” by the intensity of her feelings for Bertram. Bertram is horrified and enraged at being forced to marry her.

There’s a preponderance of graphic and hilarious sexual innuendo (Helen sparring on the topic of virginity is a highlight), but the laughter is often more rueful than raucous.

All’s Well is decidedly not one of Shakespeare’s more accessible plays, but the cast at Chicago Shakes—especially Escalante’s ultra-relatable Helen and Jones’s powerfully regal Countess—make the language piercing in its clarity. As Bertram, Jemmott has an aura of rebellious defiance that’s easy to empathize with, even when Bertram’s innate nobility is buried beneath outraged truculence.

Time and again, the scene stealer in this production is Mark Bedard as Parolles, Bertram’s best friend and an endlessly self-aggrandizing braggart. Parolles’s very name is rooted in the French “parler,” to talk. Bedard makes the character’s feckless verbosity wonderfully vivid, right up to a clever reveal that shows the blowhard in an entirely different light. Speaking of: Cooper and movement designer Stephanie Martinez incorporate a whole lot of saucy, whimsically anachronistic dancing into the production, most notably from the half a dozen “soldier lords” who prance in and out of the story with a delightfully insouciant cheekiness.

Set designer Andrew Boyce creates a theatrical world for the players, a massive teal curtain with gold trim often serving as a backdrop and providing the sole pop of color in an otherwise muted palette. Costume designer Raquel Barreto uses influences from high-necked Victoriana to flouncy cottage-core bridal looks. The soldier lords are outfitted in vaguely World War I doughboy-reminiscent garb, but there are also modern touches that remove the story from a highly specific time and place.

Helen traverses Italy and France to get to the man she loves. Her plight will be understandable to anyone who has obsessively scrolled through an ex’s Insta or texted them with the sort of relentless insistence that eventually leads to regret.

In the end, all is not well in All’s Well. Sorrow and uncertainty color the final moments as much as hope and satisfaction. Love is, as ever, a messy bitch. And as Cooper makes clear, it can make fools and villains of us all.