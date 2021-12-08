Midsommer Flight’s production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is back at the Lincoln Park Conservatory, this time with an immersive “choose-your-own-path” twist. It’s an exciting concept that could use some workshopping given the uniqueness of the greenhouse space and the inherent challenges already present in performing Shakespeare in a way that’s relatable and easy to follow for a modern audience. Directed by Kristina McCloskey and associate directed by Stephanie Mattos, the performance begins with music, cast introductions, and rules of the road for the walkabout. Audience members then go their separate ways and can drop into a variety of scenes occurring in different areas of the space. Given that Shakespeare’s already tough for many to follow, a more clear plot summary at the outset would be useful to help audience members understand which part of the story they’re encountering.

Twelfth Night

Through 12/19: Thu-Sun 7:30 PM, Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2391 Stockton, midsommerflight.com, pay what you can (suggested donation $30).

To pivot to the acting, the production’s gender-blind casting is intentional and deserving of praise for highlighting actor and character pronouns right out of the gate. The resulting performances are quite strong (my favorite is Lexy Hope Weixel as the goofy and blustering Sir Andrew Aguecheek), with multiple recently engaged understudies jumping in with gusto and minimal disruption to the overall experience. The casting (led by casting director Ben F. Locke) also deftly reveals and subverts any stale, internalized gender biases through which we view Shakespeare’s plot points and relationships. With some additional tightening up of the run time and audience journey, a few more opportunities to shift protagonists, and more seating throughout (either static or portable), this production has the potential to surprise and delight.