For lo these past 20 years, Hell in a Handbag has been camping it up under the indefatigable leadership of founding artistic director David Cerda, whose encyclopedic knowledge of drag, pop culture, and their endless intersections serves him well in his latest parodic endeavor, The Drag Seed (first produced by Hell in a Handbag in 2019). Directed by Cheryl Snodgrass, this is a boldly, gloriously asinine parody of The Bad Seed, that classic 1956 evil-child thriller that laid the foundation for everything from The Omen franchise to Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. That parody is filtered through an aesthetic inspired by the Charles Quartet, aka drag gurus Charles Busch, Charles Ludlam, Charles Pierce, and RuPaul Charles.

The Drag Seed

Through 3/20: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 4 PM; industry night Mon 3/14, 7:30 PM, Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, handbagproductions.org, $27 advance, $32 door, $50 VIP (reserved seating with drink ticket).

The plot involves 11-year-old Carson (Patrick O’Keefe, more twinkly than Tinker Bell), a budding kiddie pageant queen and a full-on sociopath. When their best friend (and pageant competition) Summer Breeze (Tyler Anthony Smith) mysteriously drowns, Carson’s mom Connie Lingus (Ed Jones, a winning mix of Joan Crawford in Mommy Dearest and Marion Ross in Happy Days) and her kimono-collecting landady Miss Charles (Cerda) are pulled into a vortex of sequins, suspicion, and sexual intrigue. Snodgrass has the cast going so far over the top they’re practically on the moon, which is what you want with this level of fuckery-tuckery. Throughout, Cerda peppers the script with an esoteric blend of pop culture references—Laganja Estranga to Esther Williams are among the verbal Easter eggs. After its run here, The Drag Seed goes to La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in New York. Hopefully those east coasters will appreciate a uniquely Chicago institution.