The rescheduled world premiere of The Black Knight by Angeli Primlani with Lifeboat Productions (directed by Brian Pastor) is billed as a timely tale of love, trust, and resistance. It’s indeed timely—set in Nazi-occupied Prague during 1942-1943, the play is ultimately an exploration of how easily fascism can take hold during periods of uncertainty. More intimately, it’s a study in the ways people are conditioned to respond when fascism comes slinking through their front door.

The Black Knight

Through 4/2: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 2:30 PM, City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, hopepunkchicagocom, $38.

Sweethearts since their shared childhood in Nazi-occupied Germany, Albrecht (Gary Henderson) and Kathi (Katherine Wettermann) are engaged to be married when Albrecht joins the Schutzstaffel, ultimately siding against the growing resistance efforts they all idealized as children. Kathi breaks up with him and leans in the opposite direction, ingratiating herself with the Nazis in Prague only insofar as to glean classified information and aid resistance efforts championed by the Communist Party, with which she sympathizes.

When Albrecht and Kathi are reunited in Prague as young adults, he is unaware of the extent of her resistance efforts, while she is acutely aware of his value to the party of Hitler. She uses their romantic relationship to feed information to another old friend, Fritz (Mac Westcott), a communist with whom she’s intimately entangled as well.

The script, while intensely researched and historically accurate, is too long. And I’ll admit I followed its many (many) twists and turns with the hope that this would ultimately be a tale of love for the greater good triumphing over evil—but that’s not the case here. Albrecht and Kathi’s love for each other perseveres, but at great cost to themselves, their friends, their country, and the world. The overture to Tristan und Isolde by Richard Wagner courses throughout the play’s three acts—sound designers Benjamin Dionysus, Amber Mandley, and Cheri Tatar’s ode to the German opera’s themes of will, chivalry, and liebestod (i.e. self-sacrifice as an expression of love)—but those themes are absent in the characters’ motivations, at least outside their own bubble.