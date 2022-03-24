Theo Ubique’s take on this classic musical parody of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” directed by local musical comedy pro Landree Fleming, is smart, sweet, and slickly produced. And mounting a show that prods at traditional gender roles with a first-rate, gender-blind cast results in a multilayered artistic experience that makes this 50s-era creation of Mary Rodgers, Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer sing. The performance takes advantage of every inch of Howard Street Theatre, creating a unique surround-sound experience and pulling audience members in on gags in a way that’s welcome and immersive. From Jenna Schoppe’s choreography to Jeremy Ramey’s conducting, there’s an economy of motion and music that results in well-oiled fun.

Once Upon a Mattress

The story’s heroine, Winnifred the Woebegone (Sonia Goldberg), is what some might call unpolished and unladylike, but others, like Prince Dauntless (August Forman), are inspired by her charisma and charm, not to mention the athleticism it took to swim the moat to reach him. The problem? Selling the prince’s mom, the perennially pained Queen Aggravain (Anne Sheridan Smith) on the union when she’s hellbent on administering one impossible test—finding the pea beneath a pile of mattresses. The entire cast exudes vocal chops and physical comedy prowess for days, with standout examples like Andrew Fortman as the miming and temporarily mute King Sextimus and Parker Guidry as the loving and determined Lady Larken. Dauntless shares the spirit of the show best in a two-word response to the comment, “Men don’t like girls that are too strong.” “I do,” he says with quiet, newfound confidence.