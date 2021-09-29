You can all but feel the exuberance radiating from the music in the first strains of Theo Ubique’s emotionally complicated Songs for a New World, the Jason Robert Brown revue that reopened the Evanston venue Monday night.

It begins with Woman 1 (Nora Navarro) belting joy to the stars in the anthemic “The New World,” a celebration of a bright new day in a brand-new land. Man 1 (Eustace J. Williams) then launches “On the Deck of a Spanish Sailing Ship, 1492,” a very different take on the promises of a brand-new world. As the lyrics paint a grim picture of hungry, exhausted men and creaking decks, it’s difficult not to think of the Middle Passage and all that followed as untold Africans were forcibly brought as slaves to what Europeans called “the new world.”

That’s the sort of duality underscoring Songs for a New World, directed by Theo Ubique artistic director Fred Anzevino. The four-person cast covers about 16 of Brown’s songs, ably accompanied by music director Jeremy Ramey and moving to the choreography of Jamal Howard (who also is the show’s associate director).

Buoyant, melodic highs are followed by dissonance, hard truths, and righteous anger, sometimes as subtle as the slightest quiver of a cymbal, sometimes with a pleading falsetto, sometimes with a triple-forte roar. The latter is perhaps never so powerful as it is when Williams delivers the opening lyric of “The Steam Train”: “You don’t know me, but you will.” It’s the sound of a reckoning that will not be delayed. Or, consider “The River Won’t Flow,” a duet between Williams and Matthew Hunter’s Man 2. It’s infused with impossibly boppy, upbeat rhythms, but the lyrics tell the story of an unfair world that arbitrarily excludes people from its riches.

The love songs are as bitter as sweet. Navarro and Hunter spin lovely, dulcet harmonies in “The World Was Dancing,” but the song is essentially the story of a man who cheats on his fiancée and then ghosts her. The same pair are featured in “I’d Give It All for You,” which sees love through the lens of absence.

And when Emily Goldberg (as Woman 2) rips into “The Flagmaker, 1775,” the number becomes a white-hot raging take on just what each star and stripe on the U.S. flag actually cost.

Songs for a New World

Howard’s choreography is essential and makes the cast look great. His moves heighten both comedy and drama alike, be it Woman 1 writhing on the floor as Mrs. Santa (hold that thought) or Man 1 and Man 2 synching rhythms in “The River Won’t Flow.” Ramey keeps the flow going and creates a soundscape that belies the size of his minimalist onstage micro band of himself and percussionist Dr. Lior Shragg.

Not all of Brown’s songs have aged well. “Just One Step” is a novelty number about a woman threatening to kill herself, played for the broadest of slapstick laughs. In “Surabaya-Santa,” an increasingly overwrought Mrs. Claus accuses “Nick” of having an affair with Blitzen and then announces that’s fine, that she’ll be getting it on with the elves. It’s as memorable as it is bonkers.

James Kolditz’s set design makes simple and effective use of TU’s signature intimate space, where the cast and the audience are close enough to see each other sweat. Take a moment to take in the backdrop hanging upstage. It looks like the globe at first glance. Look again. There are no recognizable landmasses or waterways. It’s as if the planet’s continents and oceans were broken apart and set through a cosmic spin cycle and strewn out across the planet. It’s subtly disconcerting in the same way many of the musical numbers are.

Throughout, Theo’s ensemble makes Songs for a New World a show where hope and struggle are equal partners. Either way, they’ll keep your mind engaged with considerable powers of storytelling and musicality.

There are reasons you don’t often hear many of the largely B side songs packed into Songs for a New World. Theo Ubique’s cast instills them with heart and charisma, even when the lyrics are ignoble. As a foursome, their vocals are impeccable. As soloists, each has the presence that promises a bright future.