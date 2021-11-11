The setup of Madelyn Sergel’s The Wind Phone is tried and true: Trap several people with complex personal history in a room, and let the hidden secrets and long-simmering resentments take it from there. In Sergel’s latest, the trapped are estranged sisters Ellen (Elizabeth Rude) and Jenny (Susie Steinmeyer) and their mother, Patty (Maggie Speer). Patty’s reached the stage in her dementia diagnosis where she can no longer live on her own, even with Ellen’s daily assistance. While Ellen’s been basically live-in help for years, Susie’s been off making documentaries—or something, it’s never quite clear—about the oppressed peoples of the world.

Sergel’s dialogue makes Susie problematic at best, but The Wind Phone isn’t interested in exploring Susie’s career of making cash from documenting other peoples’ traumas, all of them way less privileged than she is. Instead, we get roughly two hours of the sisters unpacking their own traumas. Among them: addiction, abandonment, sexual abuse, and dealing with a parent in the grips of an incurable disease, among others. It’s a lot. Directed for MadKap Productions by Wayne Mell, the issues come in ultimately predictable waves, the ensemble diving exhaustively into the characters’ crashing emotions as alcoholism cedes the floor to deep-rooted sibling rivalry and the rest.

Through 11/21: Fri-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 2 PM, Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln, Skokie, 847-677-7761, skokietheatre.org, $38 (students/seniors $34).

The title refers to a pay phone in Ōtsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, where people come to call their dead relatives. It’s a marvelous concept (I suspect I am not alone when I confess that long before we had what were initially called “car phones,” I had a plastic Fisher-Price superglued to my dashboard that I’d regularly use to check in on my grandparents). But The Wind Phone rattles through Big Topics as if it’s ticking off boxes rather than telling a story. And subjected to overheated monologues, it loses its power.