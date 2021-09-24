There are different schools of thought on how the world avoided its own destruction during the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962. The case put forward in Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy’s memoir Thirteen Days (published posthumously in 1969), the basis for this original adaptation for the stage by Brian Pastor, is unambiguous. After an American U-2 spy plane discovered secret caches of Russian nuclear warheads along the Cuban coastline, President John F. Kennedy’s restraint, coupled with the willingness of the American government to compromise in the face of wanton Soviet aggression, narrowly prevented the total annihilation of human life on earth.

Others, who happen not to have been the president’s younger brother, attribute our survival as a species to other factors, especially what’s known in the technical vocabulary of foreign policy as “luck” or “dumb luck.” In the words of Major Don Clawson, author of Is That Something the Crew Should Know?: Irreverent Anecdotes of an Air Force Pilot (2003), who commanded a B-52 loaded with nuclear bombs on multiple top secret 24-hour-long sorties over the Soviet Union while the crisis was still ongoing, “We were damned lucky we didn’t blow up the world—and no thanks to the political or military leadership of this country.”

Such was not the view from inside the cabinet room of the West Wing, where President Kennedy and the top military and diplomatic officials of the newly-convened Executive Committee of the National Security Council, known as ExComm, sat in deliberation over how to preserve America’s image abroad while neither compromising her principles nor, ideally, going down as the greatest mass murderers of all time. Pastor’s adaptation takes the Kennedy account at its word, with barely any noticeable departures except for one big one: as with Pastor’s 2017 staging of Archibald MacLeish’s J.B. with City Lit, the production is cast with all women.

Pastor’s choice revises the power out of the exclusively male hands where it resided at the time, but the play has trouble arriving at the deeper kinds of reevaluation his choice would seem to promise. The focus never deviates far enough from the main players’ own confident standpoint to suggest very much insight has been applied to what makes these figures either the best or the brightest. Aside from a wily ambassador and a clownish delegate at Adlai Stevenson’s address to the United Nations, the Soviet enemy is a Cold War-esque faceless one, to say nothing of the missing Cuban perspective. Like the furled flag in the corner of set designer Jeremy Hollis’s stage, the glory of these highly decorated overlords of ours is presented as self-evident. You don’t have to like them, and it’s not up to you whether they’re right or wrong; you’re simply supposed to salute them and then sit back down. Despite fine performances from many in the cast, particularly Kat Evans’s energetic turn as Bobby Kennedy, the play suffers for never taking the time to justify the implicit grandeur of its esteemed company of suits.

Thirteen Days

Through 10/24: Fri-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM; also Mon 10/11 and 10/18, 7:30 PM, City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, 773-293-3682, citylit.org, $32, seniors $29, students and military $12.

The action of the show tracks the committee through several rounds of policy recommendations, from invading Cuba and risking Soviet retaliation on through to placating Secretary Nikita Khrushchev and the Soviet politburo, in a move the international community might read as weak, with offers to preemptively dismantle America’s own armed missile sites in Turkey. Critical events are afoot, with the fate of humankind in the balance, but it’s hard to feel the full weight of these high stakes when all we get to see of, for instance, the naval standoff between Soviet weapons convoys headed toward blockaded Cuba and armed American submarines ready to fire on them, is General Maxwell Taylor (Delia Ford) reading updates off the telex machine in the corner of the stage, with her back to the house.

The play’s most human moments come each time Cameron Feagin, who plays the president, dismisses her military and diplomatic all-star team from the room. She appears exhausted, her guard down finally, and there are times when she fights back tears. At one point she sends everyone home except Bobby, and it’s not until this scene with them alone, the best in the play, that their relationship as sibling-colleagues is shown in all its complexity. Bobby pours a brandy for John, who she calls “Mr. President” throughout the show, and the President chases her pills with the brandy, while Bobby offers comfort and encouragement. But before long we’re back at work in the situation room, where the rigid atmosphere of a kind of board meeting prevails once again.

Part of the difficulty with the committee scenes has to do with the sense that the Kennedy brothers, Dean Rusk (Julia Kessler), General Taylor, and the rest of ExComm are all talking past each other. Briefings are unwieldy as dialogue. This may be why there aren’t a lot of large meetings in Robert Schenkkan’s 2012 play All The Way about President Lyndon Johnson’s administration, except for the kind of closed-door, one-on-one encounters that allow Johnson’s outsized Texas antics to crackle without stretching them across too many hearers.

Roger Donaldson’s movie adaptation of Thirteen Days (2000), though not the most politically nuanced film ever made about American foreign policy, shows the fault lines in the Kennedy White House between the erudite Boston scholar-princes from Camelot and the hawkish top brass in the room, who don’t take kindly to a couple of Catholic schoolboys telling them how to fight their war. There isn’t much tension between Kennedy and the military in this play, which is fine as a choice, but the conflict ought to come from somewhere and it doesn’t. Everyone is on the same team. The occasional flashes of rage from the President, when Feagin finds that her orders are getting implemented too slowly, are the best parts of these long scenes, but they fizzle out instantly.

There’s more going on with this play than a simple exercise in praising famous men. Portraying those men as women signals that with clarity. But mostly what’s heard here is a roomful of powerful figures speaking directly to history. The audience is liable to feel a little left out that way.