Inspired by the real-life onstage/offstage marital drama of the husband-and-wife acting team, Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, this Tony Award-winning 1948 musical features an engaging book by Sam and Bella Spewack and a score packed with iconic Cole Porter earworms—among them “Why Can’t You Behave,” “Always True to You (In My Fashion),” and “Too Darn Hot”. Which is to say, the show packs a lot into its two and a half hours of stage time.

Unfortunately, the very quality that makes Kiss Me, Kate great—its embarrassment of riches—is also a problem. The show just has so many elements to get right—serious scenes, comic scenes, rousing tunes, long, complicated dance numbers—and only so much time a production, especially an Equity production with a limited rehearsal schedule, can devote to preparing the show for opening.

Kiss Me, Kate

Through 1/16: Wed 1 and 7:30 PM, Thu 7:30 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 4 and 8 PM, Sun 1 and 5 PM; also 1 PM Thu 1/6 and 1/13; no performances 12/23-12/25, Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, 847-634-0200, marriotttheatre.com, $50-$60.

The production at Marriott Theatre, directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller, would seem to have everything going for it, including a very strong triple-threat cast (led by Larry Adams and Susan Moniz as battling exes Fred Graham and Lilli Vanessi, starring as Petruchio and Kate in the show-within-the-show’s musical version of The Taming of the Shrew). Yet the show feels too long. The first act, in particular, just drags. Some of Porter’s songs, at least in this production, feel old and creaky (“Wunderbar”) and others just don’t achieve the heights they reach for (the torchy “So in Love” never catches fire).

In Miller’s production, the rousing “Too Darn Hot,” which begins the second act, feels like a self-indulgent exercise that just tries too hard, despite Alex Sanchez’s terrific choreography. The show also contains some high points, as well as some judicial updating: the two gunmen who mix it up backstage are, in this production, a gunman and a gunwoman (ably played by Shea Coffman and Lillian Castillo). The second act is better than the first. And Adams simply slays when he sings “Where Is the Life That Late I Led?” But overall, this show disappoints more often than it wows, leaving the audience wanting less.