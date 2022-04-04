Springing ahead with live performance
Theater, dance, comedy, and opera picks for (eventually) warmer weather
Five electric films at PrideArts
The shorts in week four of the Spring Film Fest are sure to impress.
‘We can imagine our way into something else’
“Envisioning Justice RE:ACTION” expands community-driven efforts to imagine a future without mass incarceration.
Subverting the dominant paradigm, one stitch at a time
“Fiber-Fashion-Feminism” visits the Art Center Highland Park
‘A lot of us took on breaking because we were missing something from our lives’
Breakers in the city talk about creating community through practice.
‘Creating accessibility programming benefits everyone’
How COVID has changed theater for people with disabilities
Here, now, and everything in between
Art by David Wallace Haskins connects us to our surroundings in a transcendent experience
Too many incredible Latino films for one eager critic
The hybrid 38th iteration of the Chicago Latino Film Festival will take place April 21-May 1.
Homecoming queen
Chicago-area actor Gabriela Carrillo returns in Six.
Enjoy Ukrainian and Asian American cinema at the Film Center
Gene Siskel will screen a wealth of international films this April.
Ana Silva’s ready to cast a big shadow
The 30-year-old stage actor and self-described “biracial deviant” challenges the order of the media world.
Hedwig Dances returns with Field Theory
Brutalism and Bauhaus inspire two new pieces.
The business of circus
Cirque du Soleil’s former CEO touts creativity in corporate life—while creatives still struggle.
The Rhino in spring
The beloved fringe theater festival blooms again.