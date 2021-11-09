Best of Chicago 2021 is right around the corner! Get ready to nominate and vote for your favorites.

This year’s winners will be selected in two rounds of nominations and one round of final voting.

Keep up with important Best of Chicago details. Receive email alerts about nominations and voting, and be among the first to know the winners!

Send me updates about Best of Chicago Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again. Processing…

It all happens right here at chicagoreader.com/best:

Nominations

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at noon CST until Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at noon CST

Bonus round of nominations*

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at noon CST until Wednesday Jan. 5, 2022 at noon CST

*On additional categories that we should have included in the first round of nominations but didn’t: the most popular categories nominated in a special first-round category

Final voting

Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at noon CST until Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at noon CST.

The most popular nominations in each category will make it to the voting round: a multiple-choice ballot to choose the Best of Chicago!

Winners will be announced with the special Best of Chicago issue of March 3, 2022 — online and in print.

Get involved…

Do you, your local business, or other local favorite deserve to be honored as the Best of Chicago? Find the category or categories where you or your favorites qualify: Nominate, vote — and start promoting!

Check back here for images and tools to use on social media and your site for campaigning—and remember to use the hashtag #bestofchi!



And don’t forget, if you’re interested in advertising online or in print during the Best Of series, and for our Best Of Chicago issue on March 3, you can find information at chicagoreader.com/ads or email us directly at ads@chicagoreader.com.

For information on upcoming issues, rates, deals and discounts, sign up for our Advertising Newsletter: Sign up Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again. Processing…

The categories in the first nominating round are:

Credit: David Alvarado

Arts & Culture

Best visual artist, Best photographer, Best street artist, Best mural, Best museum, Best comics illustrator, Best comics writer, Best zine, Best independent book publisher, Best poet, Best new poetry collection by a Chicagoan, Best poetry organization, Best nonfiction writer, Best new nonfiction book by a Chicagoan, Best novelist, Best new novel by a Chicagoan, Best reading series, Best lecture series, Best storytelling series, Best open mike, Best dance production, Best original digital content (dance), Best dance studio or training program, Best dance troupe, Best dancer, Best choreographer, Best venue for dance, Best new local opera production, Best opera company, Best performing arts festival, Best drag performer, Best venue to see drag, Best stand-up comic, Best venue for stand-up, Best comedian (non standup), Best sketch/improv troupe, Best venue for improv, Best filmmaker, Best film festival, Best movie theater, Best movie theater bar, Best film programming, Best drive-in movie programming, Best theater production, Best original digital content (theater), Best new play, Best virtual play, Best musical, Best new theater company, Best established theater company, Best off-Loop theater company, Best theater training program, Best stage actor, Best stage director, Best playwright, Best theater designer (sets, light, sound, etc.), Best venue for theater, Best theater bar or lobby

Credit: David Alvarado

Buy Local

Best apartment finder, Best real estate agent, Best real estate company, Best bicycle shop, Best motorcycle shop, Best auto dealership, Best auto repair shop, Best comics shop, Best independent bookstore, Best record store, Best financial institution or bank, Best financial planner, Best florist, Best garden store, Best landscape company, Best jewelry store, Best tattoo artist, Best tattoo shop, Best pet adoption or animal shelter, Best pet store, Best veterinarian, Best picture framing store, Best place to buy local wares, Best home furnishings, Best resale shop, Best vintage store, Best kids clothing, Best place to buy gender-neutral clothing, Best place to buy women’s clothing, Best place to buy men’s clothing, Best T-shirt shop, Best streetwear brand, Best local clothing designer, Best shoe store, Best dancewear shop, Best sex toy shop, Best place to get married, Best recovery center

Credit: David Alvarado

Cannabis

Best “adult use” dispensary , Best “adult use” (rec) budtender , Best medical cannabis dispensary, Best medical budtender or patient care rep, Best clinic to get certified for a medical card, Best infused chocolate, Best infused gummies, Best infused beverage (drink, drop, syrup, tea), Best consumable, other (mint, tablet, snack food, etc.), Best product for increased libido, Best strain or consumable product for pain relief (include producer), Best strain or product for relief of anxiety (include producer), Best strain or product for sleep (include producer), Best topical, Best vape concentrate (strain & brand/producer), Best non-vape concentrate (strain & brand/producer), Best cannabis accessory selection in a dispensary, Best cannabis accessory boutique (non-dispensary), Best cannabis supper club, home chef, or caterer, Best local CBD source (local non-dispensary shop or brand), Best pet CBD product, Best cannabis advocacy or restorative justice organization, Best grow support resource, Best home grow supply shop

Credit: David Alvarado

City Life

Best activist, Best advocacy organization, Best alderperson, Best elected official in Chicago, Best elected official in Cook County, Best state elected official, Best federal officer holder from Illinois, Best charity, Best HVAC maintenance or repair, Best home construction or remodeler, Best lawyer, Best co-working space, Best hotel, Best overall radio station, Best radio DJ, Best podcast, Best blog, Best email newsletter, Best local TV broadcast news, Best doctor (general or primary care), Best dentist, Best chiropractor, Best ob-gyn, Best public mental health care clinic, Best Chicago Instagram account to follow, Best Chicagoan to follow on Twitter, Best tour, Best south side neighborhood, Best west side neighborhood, Best north side neighborhood, Best suburb, Best block club

Credit: David Alvarado

Food & Drink

Best socially distanced dining, Best outdoor dining, Best beer garden, Best food relief effort, Best local grocer, Best gourmet market, Best cheesemonger, Best butcher shop, Best meal kits, Best online cooking instruction, Best local food product, Best preserves, Best farmers market, Best local farmer, Best urban farm, Best home garden supply, Best Caribbean restaurant, Best Chinese restaurant, Best Chinese takeout or delivery, Best Greek restaurant, Best Indian restaurant, Best Italian beef sandwich, Best Italian restaurant, Best Korean restaurant, Best Mexican restaurant, Best Middle Eastern restaurant, Best Polish restaurant, Best Thai restaurant, Best Vietnamese restaurant, Best soul food restaurant, Best seafood restaurant, Best vegetarian restaurant, Best vegan restaurant, Best steak house, Best fried chicken shack, Best pizza, Best pizza by the slice, Best pizza delivery, Best gluten-free pizza, Best sandwich, Best banh mi, Best burger, Best quesabirria or birria de res tacos, Best taqueria, Best barbecue, Best hot dog, Best falafel, Best pierogi, Best soup, Best ramen, Best sushi, Best food truck, Best new pop-up, Best pandemic pivot from a restaurant, Best overall restaurant, Best place worth a wait, Best bang for your buck, Best restaurant group, Best chef, Best up-and-coming chef, Best cannabis chef, Best new food trend, Best bread, Best sourdough, Best bagels, Best doughnuts, Best bakery, Best desserts, Best paleteria, Best ice cream, Best coffee roaster, Best barista, Best local spirit, Best local distillery, Best cocktail, Best carryout or delivery cocktails, Best liquor store, Best local beer, Best local brewery, Best beer shop, Best wine bar, Best wine list, Best wine shop

Credit: David Alvarado

Music & Nightlife

Best music festival, Best streaming concert series, Best emerging band, Best emerging local label, Best local label, Best local album of the year, Best recording studio, Best music podcast, Best gig poster designer, Best blues band, Best individual blues musician, Best venue for blues music, Best R&B artist, Best classical ensemble, Best non-orchestra classical ensemble, Best classical music event, Best venue for classical music, Best hip-hop group, Best individual hip-hop artist, Best hip-hop DJ, Best hip-hop party, Best hip-hop producer, Best venue for hip-hop, Best house music DJ, Best venue for dance music, Best jazz ensemble, Best individual jazz musician, Best venue for jazz, Best singer-songwriter, Best country band, Best international or world music act, Best pop artist, Best metal band, Best punk band, Best rock band, Best venue for rock music, Best venue for magic shows, Best suburban music venue, Best music venue, Best music venue bartender, Best LGBTQ party, Best new bar, Best established bar, Best lesbian bar, Best gay bar, Best neighborhood bar, Best dive bar, Best 4 AM bar, Best hotel bar

Credit: David Alvarado

Sports & Recreation

Best professional women’s sports team, Best professional men’s sports team, Best athlete, Best sports TV or radio announcer, Best lake swimming spot, Best canoe or kayak rentals, Best neighborhood park, Best dog park

For purposes of the Best of Chicago, “Chicago” may be generously interpreted as the Chicago area except where the category is specific to a city neighborhood or to the suburbs. We may at our discretion exclude any nominees we determine to be outside the Chicago area for their categories and we reserve the right to exclude any suspicious, abusive, or nonqualifying nominations or votes.