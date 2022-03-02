Best activist
Jahmal Cole
Runner-up: Tonika Johnson
Best advocacy organization
My Block, My Hood, My City
Runner-up: Brave Space Alliance
Best alderperson
Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez
Runners-up: Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Andre Vasquez
Best beard
Hebru Brantley
Runner-up: Dan Sinker
Best block club
Greater Rockwell Organization
Runner-up: 69th and Stewart Block Club
Best blog
CHIRP Radio
Runner-up: Chicago Public Square
Best charity
Greater Chicago Food Depository
Runner-up: The Night Ministry
Best Chicago Instagram account to follow
@Chicagoismyboyfriend (Shelley)
Runner-up: @saggiesplinters (Maggie Winters)
Best Chicago TikTok
@6figga_dilla
Runner-up: @mylostandards
Best Chicagoan to follow on Twitter
@6figga_dilla (Sherman Dilla Thomas)
Runner-up: @saggiesplinters (Maggie Winters)
Best chiropractor
Proper Balance Health & Wellness Center (Dr. Christina Creevy-Knox)
Runners-up: Chiro One Wellness Center Andersonville, Wrigleyville Chiropractic & Massage (Dr. Christine Rosenkrantz)
Best coworking space
Guild Row
Runner-up: Honeycomb Network
Best dentist
Northside Dental
Runner-up: Dentologie
Best doctor (general or primary care)
Dr. Alison Cromwell (Northwestern Medicine)
Runner-up: Dr. Maria Reyes (Rush)
Best elected official in Chicago
Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez
Runner-up: Carlos Ramirez-Rosa
Best elected official in Cook County
Toni Preckwinkle
Runner-up: Tom Dart
Best email newsletter
Block Club Chicago
Runner-up: WBEZ Rundown
Best federal office holder from Illinois
Tammy Duckworth
Runner-up: Dick Durbin
Best home construction or remodeler
Rehab Divas
Runner-up: 606 Design & Construction
Best hotel
Chicago Athletic Association Hotel
Runner-up: Palmer House
Best HVAC maintenance or repair
Four Seasons
Runner-up: Guardian HVAC
Best labor union
Chicago Teachers Union
Runner-up: Art Institute of Chicago Workers United
Best language instruction
Alliance Française
Runners-up: Goethe-Institut Chicago, Instituto Cervantes Chicago
Best lawyer
April Preyar
Runner-up: Eddie Sanders
Best local TV broadcast news
WGN
Runner-up: WTTW
Best newspaper (most votes overall)
Chicago Reader
Best newspaper
South Side Weekly
Runner-up: The TRiiBE Guide
Best north side neighborhood
Andersonville
Runner-up: Logan Square
Best ob-gyn
Chicago Women’s Health Center
Runner-up: Dr. Patricia Boatwright (Weiss)
Best overall radio station
WBEZ
Runner-up: WXRT
Best podcast
City Cast Chicago
Runner-up: 77 Flavors of Chicago
Best public mental health care clinic
Compass Health Center
Runner-up: Englewood Mental Health Center
Best radio DJ
Lin Brehmer
Runner-up: Jill Hopkins
Best reason to stay in Chicago
Neighborhoods
Runner-up: The summer
Best secret oasis
Winter Garden at Harold Washington Library Center
Runner-up: West Ridge Nature Park
Best south side neighborhood
Pilsen
Runner-up: Hyde Park
Best state elected official
Tammy Duckworth
Runner-up: J.B. Pritzker
Best suburb
Evanston
Runner-up: Oak Park
Best tour
Chicago Architecture Center Boat Tour
Runner-up: Ugly Buildings (Tours With Mike)
Best west side neighborhood
Humboldt Park
Runner-up: Garfield Park
