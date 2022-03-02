Best activist

Jahmal Cole 

Runner-up: Tonika Johnson

Best advocacy organization

My Block, My Hood, My City 

Runner-up: Brave Space Alliance

Best alderperson

Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez 

Runners-up: Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Andre Vasquez

Best beard

Hebru Brantley 

Runner-up: Dan Sinker

Best block club

Greater Rockwell Organization 

Runner-up: 69th and Stewart Block Club

Best blog

CHIRP Radio 

Runner-up: Chicago Public Square

Best charity

Greater Chicago Food Depository 

Runner-up: The Night Ministry

Best Chicago Instagram account to follow

@Chicagoismyboyfriend (Shelley) 

Runner-up: @saggiesplinters (Maggie Winters)

Best Chicago TikTok

@6figga_dilla 

Runner-up: @mylostandards

Best Chicagoan to follow on Twitter

@6figga_dilla (Sherman Dilla Thomas) 

Runner-up: @saggiesplinters (Maggie Winters)

Best chiropractor

Proper Balance Health & Wellness Center (Dr. Christina Creevy-Knox) 

Runners-up: Chiro One Wellness Center Andersonville, Wrigleyville Chiropractic & Massage (Dr. Christine Rosenkrantz)

Best coworking space

Guild Row 

Runner-up: Honeycomb Network

Best dentist

Northside Dental 

Runner-up: Dentologie

Best doctor (general or primary care)

Dr. Alison Cromwell (Northwestern Medicine) 

Runner-up: Dr. Maria Reyes (Rush)

Best elected official in Chicago

Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez 

Runner-up: Carlos Ramirez-Rosa

Best elected official in Cook County

Toni Preckwinkle 

Runner-up: Tom Dart

Best email newsletter

Block Club Chicago 

Runner-up: WBEZ Rundown

Best federal office holder from Illinois

Tammy Duckworth 

Runner-up: Dick Durbin

Best home construction or remodeler

Rehab Divas 

Runner-up: 606 Design & Construction

Best hotel

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel 

Runner-up: Palmer House

Best HVAC maintenance or repair

Four Seasons 

Runner-up: Guardian HVAC

Best labor union

Chicago Teachers Union 

Runner-up: Art Institute of Chicago Workers United

Best language instruction

Alliance Française 

Runners-up: Goethe-Institut Chicago, Instituto Cervantes Chicago

Best lawyer

April Preyar 

Runner-up: Eddie Sanders

Best local TV broadcast news

WGN 

Runner-up: WTTW

Best newspaper (most votes overall)

Chicago Reader 

Best newspaper

South Side Weekly 

Runner-up: The TRiiBE Guide

Best north side neighborhood

Andersonville 

Runner-up: Logan Square

Best ob-gyn

Chicago Women’s Health Center 

Runner-up: Dr. Patricia Boatwright (Weiss)

Best overall radio station

WBEZ 

Runner-up: WXRT

Best podcast

City Cast Chicago 

Runner-up: 77 Flavors of Chicago

Best public mental health care clinic

Compass Health Center 

Runner-up: Englewood Mental Health Center

Best radio DJ

Lin Brehmer 

Runner-up: Jill Hopkins

Best reason to stay in Chicago

Neighborhoods 

Runner-up: The summer

Best secret oasis

Winter Garden at Harold Washington Library Center 

Runner-up: West Ridge Nature Park

Best south side neighborhood

Pilsen 

Runner-up: Hyde Park

Best state elected official

Tammy Duckworth 

Runner-up: J.B. Pritzker

Best suburb

Evanston 

Runner-up: Oak Park

Best tour

Chicago Architecture Center Boat Tour 

Runner-up: Ugly Buildings (Tours With Mike)

Best west side neighborhood

Humboldt Park 

Runner-up: Garfield Park

Best of Chicago 2021 is
presented by

sponsored in part by