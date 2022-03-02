Best apartment finder
Domu
Runners-up: AptAmigo, HotPads
Best auto dealership
Chicago Northside Toyota
Runners-up: Autobarn, Fletcher Jones Audi/Volvo
Best auto repair shop
Ashland Tire & Auto Clinic
Runner-up: Chinatown Classic Auto Repair
Best barbershop
Father and Son Barber Shop
Runner-up: Old Dog Barbershop
Best bicycle shop
Uptown Bikes
Runner-up: Kozy’s Bike Shop
Best board game store
Chicagoland Games Dice Dojo
Runner-up: Cat & Mouse Games
Best comics shop
AlleyCat Comics
Runner-up: Quimby’s
Best dancewear shop
Chicago Dance Supply
Runner-up: Rebirth Garments
Best financial institution or bank
Wintrust
Runner-up: Alliant Credit Union
Best financial planner
Alison Fyhrie at Northwestern Mutual
Runners-up: Patricia Ketelaar, Stephanie Zaide
Best florist
Flowers for Dreams
Runner-up: Fleur
Best garden store
Gethsemane
Runner-up: Adams and Son and Daughter
Best hair salon
Sine Qua Non
Runner-up: Little Broken Things
Best home furnishings
District
Runner-up: Dial M for Modern, Velvet Goldmine
Best independent bookstore
Women & Children First
Runners-up: Open Books, Semicolon Bookstore
Best jewelry store
Adornment and Theory
Runner-up: Gallery 2052
Best kids clothing
The Red Balloon Co
Runner-up: Peach Fuzz
Best landscape company
City Grange
Runner-up: Patch Landscaping
Best local clothing designer
Sophia Reyes
Runner-up: Joe Freshgoods
Best massage therapist
Becky Masters
Runner-up: Amanda Flores
Best motorcycle shop
Motoworks
Runner-up: Federal Moto
Best pet adoption or animal shelter
PAWS Chicago
Runner-up: One Tail at a Time
Best pet store
Urban Pooch
Runner-up: Jameson Loves Danger
Best picture framing store
Foursided
Runner-up: Artists Frame Service
Best place to buy gender-neutral clothing
Big Bud Press
Runner-up: Penelope’s
Best place to buy local wares
Andersonville Galleria
Runner-up: Foursided
Best place to buy men’s clothing
Cowboys and Astronauts
Runner-up: Hazel
Best place to buy women’s clothing
Hazel
Runner-up: Milk Handmade
Best place to get married
Chicago Cultural Center
Runner-up: Salvage One
Best plus size clothing store
Luvsick Plus
Runner-up: Lost Girls Vintage
Best real estate agent
Johnny Mars
Runner-up: Cindi Sodolski
Best real estate company
Living Room
Runner-up: @Properties
Best record store
Reckless Records
Runner-up: Laurie’s Planet of Sound
Best recovery center
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Chicago
Runner-up: Above and Beyond
Best resale shop
Brown Elephant
Runner-up: Village Discount Outlet
Best sex toy shop
Early to Bed
Runner-up: Pleasure Chest
Best shoe store
Alamo Shoes
Runner-up: Lori’s
Best streetwear brand
Fat Tiger
Runner-up: Englewood Branded
Best tattoo artist
Esther Garcia
Runner-up: Natalie Andrews
Best tattoo shop
Great Lakes Tattoo
Runners-up: Logan Square Tattoo, Rocket Tattoo
Best T-shirt shop
Strange Cargo
Runner-up: Raygun
Best veterinarian
Ravenswood Animal Hospital
Runner-up: Lincoln Square Animal Hospital
Best vintage store
Lost Girls Vintage
Runner-up: Broadway Antique Market
