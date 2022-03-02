Best apartment finder

Domu 

Runners-up: AptAmigo, HotPads

Best auto dealership

Chicago Northside Toyota 

Runners-up: Autobarn, Fletcher Jones Audi/Volvo

Best auto repair shop

Ashland Tire & Auto Clinic 

Runner-up: Chinatown Classic Auto Repair

Best barbershop

Father and Son Barber Shop 

Runner-up: Old Dog Barbershop

Best bicycle shop

Uptown Bikes 

Runner-up: Kozy’s Bike Shop

Best board game store

Chicagoland Games Dice Dojo 

Runner-up: Cat & Mouse Games

Best comics shop

AlleyCat Comics

Runner-up: Quimby’s

Best dancewear shop

Chicago Dance Supply 

Runner-up: Rebirth Garments

Best financial institution or bank

Wintrust 

Runner-up: Alliant Credit Union

Best financial planner

Alison Fyhrie at Northwestern Mutual 

Runners-up: Patricia Ketelaar, Stephanie Zaide

Best florist

Flowers for Dreams 

Runner-up: Fleur

Best garden store

Gethsemane 

Runner-up: Adams and Son and Daughter

Best hair salon

Sine Qua Non 

Runner-up: Little Broken Things

Best home furnishings

District 

Runner-up: Dial M for Modern, Velvet Goldmine

Best independent bookstore

Women & Children First 

Runners-up: Open Books, Semicolon Bookstore

Best jewelry store

Adornment and Theory 

Runner-up: Gallery 2052

Best kids clothing

The Red Balloon Co 

Runner-up: Peach Fuzz

Best landscape company

City Grange 

Runner-up: Patch Landscaping

Best local clothing designer

Sophia Reyes 

Runner-up: Joe Freshgoods

Best massage therapist

Becky Masters 

Runner-up: Amanda Flores

Best motorcycle shop

Motoworks 

Runner-up: Federal Moto

Best pet adoption or animal shelter

PAWS Chicago 

Runner-up: One Tail at a Time

Best pet store

Urban Pooch 

Runner-up: Jameson Loves Danger

Best picture framing store

Foursided 

Runner-up: Artists Frame Service

Best place to buy gender-neutral clothing

Big Bud Press 

Runner-up: Penelope’s

Best place to buy local wares

Andersonville Galleria 

Runner-up: Foursided

Best place to buy men’s clothing

Cowboys and Astronauts 

Runner-up: Hazel

Best place to buy women’s clothing

Hazel 

Runner-up: Milk Handmade

Best place to get married

Chicago Cultural Center 

Runner-up: Salvage One

Best plus size clothing store

Luvsick Plus 

Runner-up: Lost Girls Vintage

Best real estate agent

Johnny Mars 

Runner-up: Cindi Sodolski

Best real estate company

Living Room 

Runner-up: @Properties

Best record store

Reckless Records 

Runner-up: Laurie’s Planet of Sound

Best recovery center

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Chicago 

Runner-up: Above and Beyond

Best resale shop

Brown Elephant 

Runner-up: Village Discount Outlet

Best sex toy shop

Early to Bed 

Runner-up: Pleasure Chest

Best shoe store

Alamo Shoes 

Runner-up: Lori’s

Best streetwear brand

Fat Tiger 

Runner-up: Englewood Branded

Best tattoo artist

Esther Garcia 

Runner-up: Natalie Andrews

Best tattoo shop

Great Lakes Tattoo 

Runners-up: Logan Square Tattoo, Rocket Tattoo

Best T-shirt shop

Strange Cargo 

Runner-up: Raygun

Best veterinarian

Ravenswood Animal Hospital 

Runner-up: Lincoln Square Animal Hospital

Best vintage store

Lost Girls Vintage 

Runner-up: Broadway Antique Market

