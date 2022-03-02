Best “adult use” (rec) budtender
Jeff Iansiti
Runner-up: Brandon Sherlock
Best “adult use” dispensary
Dispensary 33
Runner-up: Sunnyside Wrigleyville
Best cannabis accessory boutique (non-dispensary)
Canna Bella Lux
Runner-up: Saint Lucia’s Smoke Shop
Best cannabis accessory selection in a dispensary
Sunnyside Wrigleyville
Runner-up: RISE Mundelein
Best cannabis advocacy or restorative justice organization
Cannabis Equity Coalition Illinois
Runner-up: Chicago NORML
Best cannabis supper club, home chef, or caterer
High-minded Events
Runner-up: Manny Mendoza
Best clinic to get certified for a medical card
Dr. Mauricio Consalter
Runner-up: Acute on Chronic
Best consumable, other (mint, tablet, snack food, etc.)
incredibles
Runner-up: 1906 drops
Best grow support resource
Soul and Wellness
Runner-up: Home Grow Chicago
Best home grow supply shop
Chicago Roots Hydroponics & Organics
Runner-up: Brew & Grow
Best infused beverage (drink, drop, syrup, tea)
Cann
Runner-up: PTS Tonic
Best infused chocolate
Mindy’s Caramelized Chocolate Marshmallow Graham
Runner-up: incredibles
Best infused gummies
Mindy’s
Runner-up: Wana
Best local CBD source (local non-dispensary shop or brand)
Cubbington’s Cabinet
Runner-up: CBD Kratom
Best medical budtender or patient care rep
Katie Sullivan
Runner-up: Jeff Iansiti
Best medical cannabis dispensary
Dispensary 33
Runner-up: RISE Mundelein
Best non-vape concentrate (strain & brand/producer)
RYTHM Jack Herer
Runner-up: Cresco Pineapple Express
Best pet CBD product
Cubbington’s Cabinet P’Nut Budder Drops
Runner-up: Cubbington’s Cabinet Chik’n-licious Drops
Best product for increased libido
1906 Love Drops
Runner-up: Afternoon Delight
Best strain or consumable product for pain relief (include producer)
RYTHM Kosher Kush
Runner-up: nuEra LSD strain
Best strain or product for relief of anxiety (include producer)
RYTHM Orange Herijuana
Runner-up: Cubbington’s Cabinet Classic CBD
Best strain or product for sleep (include producer)
incredibles snoozzzeberry
Runner-up: Cubbington’s Cabinet Nighttime Reserve
Best topical
Dr. Solomon’s
Runner-up: PTS Body Oil
Best vape concentrate (strain & brand/producer)
Cresco Lemon Bean
Runner-up: RYTHM Live
