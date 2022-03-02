DJ Mochi soundtracked many of our 2021 nights. At first COVID-19 meant that those parties—including the Global Currency evening he hosts with DJ Iggy at Blind Barber—were virtual, but soon most everyone returned to the dance floor. Even in the midst of a pandemic, Mochi’s nights could pack rooms, with lines outside. He helped hold us together as we all tried to gain a sense of normalcy in these weird times, our bodies two-stepping and boogying in spaces such as the Darling and the Hideout.

DJ Mochi and DJ Iggy’s Global Currency party celebrated its first birthday in October 2021.

As the name Global Currency suggests, Mochi’s bag of DJ tricks runs pretty deep: his expansive taste encompasses rap, R&B, soul, Afrobeats, house, amapiano, funk, and more. Last year he launched the No Stress parties at the now-defunct Ace Hotel’s rooftop bar, Little Wild, where he stood in front of a swarming crowd, armed with his computer and surrounded by a host of hype men, grinning from ear to ear and eagerly flexing his skills as a tune selector while leading his audience on a winding path through many genres. He employed those same skills when he opened for Andre Power in October at the Chop Shop and when he headlined the Whistler on Halloween. And he brought that energy to many beloved spots throughout 2021, in every part of Chicago and beyond, including the Promontory, the Emporium in Wicker Park, Virgin Hotel, Soho House, and Good to Go. His Global Currency residency with Iggy also got the upgrade it deserved in 2022: they hosted their first party of the year at Sleeping Village.