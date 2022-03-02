Sometimes you need to wind down after a long day, but the idea of preparing cannabis for a lovely night’s rest feels like even more work. This is where Cann’s cannabis-infused beverages save the day.

The tonics are a mix of 4 mg of CBD and 2 mg of THC and come in a variety of flavors, like Lemon Lavender and Blood Orange Cardamom. Not to be confused with the potency of most edibles, the low-dose beverages are an alternative to alcohol that can provide a light buzz if desired at gatherings. I’ve found the drinks are just as effective at outings as they are right at home as a tasty relaxant.

The out-of-the-norm flavors are not even what I love most about these drinks. A few sips have calmed my anxiety on numerous occasions, plus the devilish cramps that pay me a visit every month slowly but surely disappear after a Cann. After introducing the drinks to friends, I’ve gained an army of Cannabelievers.

More than a relaxer, Cann’s tonics can provide for a healthier communal space. While many enjoy the effects of cannabis, not everyone is too keen on its smell. Especially if you live in a multiunit residence, greeting your neighbors with the smell of your cannabis may not bode well for an introduction. I welcome you to visit your local dispensary, grab a six-pack of the flavor that calls to you, and find out how many sips it takes for you to reach your calmest vibe.