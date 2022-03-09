Look for the unassuming, narrow doorway wedged in between an Armenian restaurant and the former staff entrance to the now-shuttered Gap behemoth on Michigan Avenue, climb the nearly vertical and carpeted stairway to the second floor, and you’ve entered the best LGBTQ+ watering hole this side (or any side) of the Mag Mile. Known for its strong, inexpensive pours and dark, cozy atmosphere, Second Story Bar (157 E. Ohio) is a gritty but charming pub open since 1984 with a lone disco ball providing the only sparkle to the place—which is just how the patrons of this little gem prefer it.

The vibe at this tiny, unobtrusive bar is laid-back cool. You’ll encounter everyone from slightly disheveled residents after a long shift at nearby Northwestern Memorial Hospital to buttoned-down professionals in search of a no-frills happy hour to wayward tourists too tired or tapped out to venture farther north or west for a gay enclave.

An interesting feature of Second Story Bar is its closed-circuit TV, which allows patrons already perched around the U-shaped bar to view new guests (prospects?) as they ascend the lengthy escalier.

Before you go, visit the ATM (this is a cash-only establishment) and make sure you have a photo of your vaccination card and proper ID at the ready.

Soak up the intimate atmosphere and cheap booze at this unassuming tavern, but when you leave, latch on to the handrail as you descend the stairs—unless you want to go tumbling right back to reality.