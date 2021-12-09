Reader Best of Chicago 2021 presented by Green Thumb. Sponsored in part by curaleaf, Goethe Institut. Categories Arts & Culture, Buy Local, Cannabis, City Life, Food & Drink, Sports & Recreation, Music & Nightlife chicagoreader.com/best

Get involved…

Do you, your local business, or other local favorite deserve to be honored as the Best of Chicago? Find the category or categories where you or your favorites qualify: Nominate, vote — and start promoting!

Nominating, voting, and announcement of the winners will all take place at:

chicagoreader.com/best

Find your section

Use these shortcut URLs to link or point directly to your Best of Chicago group of categories:

Arts & Culture: chicagoreader.com/bestArts

Buy Local: chicagoreader.com/bestBuy

Cannabis: chicagoreader.com/bestCannabis

City Life: chicagoreader.com/bestCity

Food & Drink: chicagoreader.com/bestFood

Music & Nightlife: chicagoreader.com/bestMusic

Sports & Recreation: chicagoreader.com/bestSports

In your campaigning on social media, remember to use the hashtag:

#BOC2021

Use and share these images!

Click here to download a zip file of these images.

300×250 pixel IAB medium rectangle for the web, e-mail, etc.
1365×683 for Twitter
1440×2560 for Instagram Stories
1440×1440 for Instagram feed posts
1600×840 for Facebook


Sample text for your social media sharing

Nomination round

LinkedIn and Facebook:


Twitter (Click to tweet):

Voting round

LinkedIn and Facebook:


Twitter (Click to tweet):

Advertise

And don’t forget, if you’re interested in advertising online or in print during Best of Chicago nominating and voting and in our Best Of Chicago issue on March 3, you can find information at chicagoreader.com/ads or email us directly at ads@chicagoreader.com.

For information on upcoming issues, rates, deals and discounts, sign up for our Advertising Newsletter:

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

Best of Chicago 2021 is
presented by

Green Thumb

sponsored in part by

curaleaf

Where and when

It all happens right here at:

chicagoreader.com/best

Nominations

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at noon CST until Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at noon CST

Bonus round of nominations*

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at noon CST until Wednesday Jan. 5, 2022 at noon CST 

*On additional categories that we should have included in the first round of nominations but didn’t: the most popular categories nominated in a special first-round category

Final voting

Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at noon CST until Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at noon CST.

The most popular nominations in each category will make it to the voting round: a multiple-choice ballot to choose the Best of Chicago!

Winners will be announced with the special Best of Chicago issue of March 3, 2022 — online and in print.

Best of Chicago 2020