The Goodman’s Fannie (The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer) with E. Faye Butler provided a history lesson from audience members as well as onstage. Credit Liz Lauren Credit: Liz Lauren

The audience

Between Monday, March 16, 2020 and Saturday, July 10, 2021, I saw exactly zero live productions—probably the longest dry spell of theatergoing since my teens. In the 16 months between Theater Wit’s Teenage Dick and Theatre Above the Law’s Henchpeople, I saw loads of digital productions, caught up on a ton of television programs, and honed my abilities to stare into space and brood. (We all need hobbies.)

What I didn’t do was talk to a lot of people. And when theater returned to something close to the pre-pandemic levels (with most theaters requiring proof of vax and masking ahead of state and local mandates), I found that my ability to engage in lobby chitchat had eroded during the shutdown. I also found that I’d forgotten how much a part of the theater experience (sometimes for ill, but usually for good) depends upon the people around you.

At Mercury Theater Chicago’s Sister Act, the woman sitting next to me turned out to be a nurse who was one of the first to be vaccinated in the city; she and her sister had a blast (as did I), and their palpable joy in being out at a show (made possible by said vaccines!) added to the feel-good nature of the production. When I got into one of the final performances at the Goodman of E. Faye Butler in Fannie (The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer), the couple sitting next to me shared some of their stories about being activists in the civil rights movement—and several of Hamer’s family members were also in the audience and stood up to be acknowledged by Butler at the curtain call.

It’s not always fortuitous encounters with strangers; it’s been a joy to actually see friends and colleagues in the lobby again. Not all the conversations turn on timely political and social observations; I’m just as happy to hear about new kids or grandkids, new pets, new jobs, and other shows that are happening that I’m assured are absolutely not to be missed.

And sometimes, too, I’m hearing about other people’s losses. But it’s all a good reminder that theater and life are both ephemeral. And both need other people in order to be fully experienced.