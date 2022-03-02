The year 2021 was another great one for binge-watching weed content. We’ve seen some new series premiere as well as new seasons drop from old ones. Whether you’re into comedy, drama, or reality shows, you can find something that appeals to you in this rapidly expanding viewing category. Here are my recommendations:



Chopped 420

A reality series that launched on the Food Network in early 2021 (also available for streaming on the Discovery+ platform),Chopped 420 follows a similar format as the original Chopped. Four chefs compete in a three-course elimination competition using mystery ingredients, but in the 420 version, the chefs also need to incorporate cannabis. The winner gets $10,000, plus the related publicity. Ron Funches hosts, and chef judges include Esther Choi, Luke Reyes, and Sam Talbot.

Family Business

In this French comedy, after learning that France is about to legalize pot, a down-on-his-luck entrepreneur and his family scramble to turn their butcher shop into a weed cafe. Created by Igor Gotesman, the show is best described as a mix between How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) and The Middle. The third season was released in 2021 on Netflix.

Growing Belushi

Actor Jim Belushi introduces viewers to his southern Oregon cannabis-growing business, Belushi’s Farm, on this Discovery+ documentary series. The second season focuses on the farm’s expansion as well as Belushi and his staff growing the business nationally. The second season was slated for 2021, but was released in January 2022 due to COVID-related delays.

MalaYerba

Medical cannabis has just been legalized in Colombia, and three young entrepreneurs attempt to make their way in the new market in this drama that debuted in 2021. Available on AppleTV with English subtitles, this highly rated series is also the first Spanish-language program available through the StarzPlay platform.

What’s next

As cannabis continues to be legalized and cannabis culture becomes more mainstream, look for other shows to debut this year. Rumored series include a sequel to Weeds called Weeds 4.20 on Starz.