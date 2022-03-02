On a chilly early evening in fall 2021, during the only proper opening that west-side backyard gallery the Franklin held all year, a crowd gathered to hear improvised music. Of the handful of live-music events I’ve attended since the start of the pandemic, it was easily the most magical. The vibe was relaxed and informal, with musicians and instruments popping in and out of songs, and the audience was abuzz with the rare opportunity to socialize.

The show ended with a set by recently formed duo Kouri Hall, made up of painter Andy Hall and multidisciplinary artist Chad Kouri. Hall played mostly drums and Kouri mostly saxophone (the duo’s other instruments include synthesizers, samplers, guitar, and bass), and their jazzy, meditative set was inspired by the 1970s collaborations between composer and organist Terry Riley and trumpeter Don Cherry. Their repetitive patterns gave listeners space to concentrate or let their minds wander.

Kouri and Hall have been playing together for years—the two share an art studio—but only recently have they put more focus on performing live and recording. “We both realized that playing music brought us more joy than most other things,” Kouri wrote in an email. “And, during a pandemic, prioritizing joy is very important.” For now, the duo have some music available on their Bandcamp page and a handful of shows under their belts—and they’re pursuing the possibility of partnering with a label to release a recording of their Franklin set in a physical edition.

At publication time, this was the only music on Kouri Hall’s Bandcamp, but the duo plan to upload more soon.

Music feeds into both players’ visual art, encouraging new ways of thinking and providing a more collaborative creative environment. As Hall put it: “A forever adjacent practice to my visual art, thinking musically unlocks something good in my brain.”