Tucked in a side room during September’s Taste of Serbia Festival (an annual event at Old Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church in Logan Square), Milena Tatic Bajich, 57, and her mom, Ljubica Tatic, 86, were simultaneously showcasing their passions (respectively, Nikola Tesla and textiles). Milena is the director of the Chicago chapter of the Tesla Science Foundation and also has a doctorate in clinical psychology. She is dedicated to spreading the word about her genius compatriot Tesla, and occasionally organizes educational exhibits about him. To bring a touch of color and beauty to her show, she displayed some of her mom’s textiles, woven in their native Bosnia and Herzegovina from scratch. Here’s what they had to say about their dynamic lives (as told by Milena, who translated her mom’s stories):

On World War II

My mom was in World War II when she was about five years old. Her father and her brother were killed very early on in the war. Her dad was a learned man; he was a deacon at the local church and a grocer. Her mother and her other brothers had to go through the forests and hide out there because there were several different factions after them, including the Nazis. My mom says that because my grandmother got along with everyone, they were spared from being shot on seven occasions. She remembers they would beg people to let them stay at their homes, especially during the wintertime. Snow would be many feet deep, and they needed a place to lie down to sleep—even if it were on the floor. Those were tough times for my father too, who would also be running through the forest with his parents. He said they were so hungry they would eat leaves from the trees. They saw a lot of atrocities. But my mom fondly remembers a man named Jovan, who decided to risk his life to go pick some plums for the children. And a hardworking family, with very little land, that accepted my mom and her family into their own home. In the Serbian tradition there is a hearth that you constantly keep going and is handed down from one generation to the next. Around that fire they served seven loaves of bread to my mom’s family.

On the conflicts in their native land

Part of the conflict really comes from what was created artificially in World War I. Serbia had been under the Turkish Empire for 500 years, and it had finally gotten some freedom. Then WWI breaks out, and Yugoslavia gets formed—before Serbia itself had gotten back on its feet. Then World War II strikes and communism takes over. This is an area with several different factions based on religion, values, etc. And now somebody from somewhere else sparks a fire, and starts accusing others. That’s what went on in the 90s conflicts; World War II did happen and people did not forget, but still they lived together and traded with one another. Then somebody else comes along and easily creates a problem. You divide the people and then you can conquer them a lot more easily.

On her mom making textiles from scratch

My mom weaved that textile [on display at the church] herself, from scratch. [That entailed] shearing her own sheep, dyeing the wool, and then spinning it into a yarn. She used a big loom to make these textiles [about the size of a small room]. When she got married, she had a sister-in-law who taught her how to weave. She loved weaving so much my dad would wake up in the middle of the night and find her weaving. He’d ask her to go back to bed and say, “Come lie down, you’re working too much!” This comes as a surprise to me: she’s saying she hated housework but loved weaving. She was also a seamstress and made all the clothing that the family wore.

On life in Bosnia and Herzegovina

My parents lived in an agricultural mountainous area, where they would farm. They would drag their water from the well and bring the water home. My mom would often carry clothing down to the valley to wash them in the brook. Then she would carry them up all the way back home on this big stick that she laid on her shoulders. This was a big climb. When she was 17 she got married to my dad, who was also 17. When they were 13 they first met each other while traveling along a road on opposite sides. My dad grabbed her by her hand and told her they were going to marry. After that they would occasionally meet while they were watching their cows on these hills. And he would play tambura and sing for her. Like a little fairy tale. When he came to ask permission to marry her, my mother’s mom took her away to another room and said, “That’s a big family. There’s 20 of them there. You are going to be like a slave. Don’t even think about it. You’re too young.” She was pretty young, obviously. But they got married younger because this was a farming agricultural community. You had to work hard and there was no room for much more. And you had to expand your family sooner. Everything was made by hand. It was hard to be a woman—you were working constantly. My mom had my sister when she was 20, and me when she was 28. We didn’t have electricity or running water. We had a radio. That was it.

Bajich’s display at Taste of Serbia included a stuffed Tesla doll. Credit: Isa Giallorenzo

On coming to America

My dad’s brother fled because he wanted to escape communism and have a better life. And so in 1964 he departed to Italy, and from there he came to the States. His sponsor was part of this church, Old Holy Resurrection. When my uncle came, he met my Aunt Barbara. She was half Lithuanian and half Polish, and didn’t speak a word of Serbian—just English. My uncle didn’t speak a word of English. Clearly love has its own language, because they had five children. They were the first marriage done in this church.

In 1969 my dad came here to see what it was like, in hopes of finding better opportunities for his children. After receiving our immigration papers, we landed in Chicago on April 30, 1971. I’d never seen a car or been on an airplane. I’d never seen people of different colors. I saw an African man for the first time on the plane; he was actually studying at a big university in Belgrade. He offered my sister and I a piece of candy in Serbian—our language—and that shocked me even more. So my world all of a sudden expanded into this amazing place. We first came to Albany Park, where there were people of all ethnicities. My mom worked as a cleaning woman—first at the John Hancock Center, then at the First National Bank of Chicago. She used to work from three in the afternoon to one in the morning. My dad worked two jobs, construction and cleaning. By 1973 they were able to buy a car, and later on a twelve-unit apartment at Albany Park. My parents wanted both of us to have an education. I got my doctorate in psychology in 1994 and had my only child in 1998.

On an illustrious Serbian named Tesla

I became interested in [inventor] Nikola Tesla when I was in the seventh grade doing a science fair project and couldn’t find anything on him; that was surprising, because Tesla was one of our most famous Serbs. The more you read about Tesla, the more you’re interested in him. His mother was an inventor and through her, he was able to see things a little bit differently. His father was a Serbian Orthodox priest and had intended for his son to go into the priesthood, but Tesla so badly wanted to go into mathematics and physics and the sciences that his father finally caved in. It was the way that Tesla saw the future, he was able to see things all in his head. Every experiment that he ever did, he did it first in his head multiple times, and he would work it out because he was a synesthete. Then the first time he actually did perform the experiment, it would work perfectly, just like it did in his head. I found that fascinating. In 1893, he lit the World’s Fair here in Chicago. There they were able to showcase all of Tesla’s engines and his AC [alternating current] powered motors. When asked how he saw the future, he talked about his wireless technology and predicted people would use a small device to talk and see someone across the world in real time.

In 1894 he operated a wireless robotic boat on the water, and people thought he was doing magic. But profit was not his main motive: he was a humanitarian who wanted to provide free electricity to the whole world. He was not a freak. He wasn’t mentally ill, as some people want to make it. He was a learned, cultured man who saw the world differently. And I think today, if we employ our own creative juices, we, too, can become like a Tesla, if we’re allowed the freedom to do so and not be forced into producing the same old stuff that you see everywhere.