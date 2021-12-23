“I will go to a place and prefer to be overdressed. It’s just nice to have fun with things like that,” says 23-year-old Ari Scott, a cello player who’s finishing her master’s degree in music performance at DePaul. “I love to dress up for recitals. It’s a great excuse to go all out and wear a ball gown or something,” she says.
Scott fondly remembers a performance where she sported a black-and-blue iridescent skirt and crop-top ensemble, with flower appliqués. “[I played] this very dramatic, moody [20th-century Russian composer Sergei] Prokofiev piece. [The outfit] was so layered and flowy. It was gorgeous!”
Scott needs to spread out her legs while playing the cello, so she often favors big poofy skirts for her gigs. But even on a bike on a cold weekday morning, Scott avoided the basic. On the way to meet her friends for tea, she dressed like she meant it: clad in an ethereal monochrome white look, sprinkled with all kinds of textures. “I pretty much did it on the fly,” she says. “I really like fluffy things!”