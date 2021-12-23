“I will go to a place and prefer to be overdressed. It’s just nice to have fun with things like that,” says 23-year-old Ari Scott, a cello player who’s finishing her master’s degree in music performance at DePaul. “I love to dress up for recitals. It’s a great excuse to go all out and wear a ball gown or something,” she says.

Credit: Isa Giallorenzo

Scott fondly remembers a performance where she sported a black-and-blue iridescent skirt and crop-top ensemble, with flower appliqués. “[I played] this very dramatic, moody [20th-century Russian composer Sergei] Prokofiev piece. [The outfit] was so layered and flowy. It was gorgeous!”

Credit: Isa Giallorenzo

Scott needs to spread out her legs while playing the cello, so she often favors big poofy skirts for her gigs. But even on a bike on a cold weekday morning, Scott avoided the basic. On the way to meet her friends for tea, she dressed like she meant it: clad in an ethereal monochrome white look, sprinkled with all kinds of textures. “I pretty much did it on the fly,” she says. “I really like fluffy things!”