Our contributor Isa Giallorenzo attended an opening reception in April for artist Brandon Breaux’s solo exhibition “BIG WORDS,” which is on view at Blanc Gallery in Bronzeville through May 27. She reports, “A beautiful, stylish, and lively crowd attended . . . the gallery has a cozy outdoor space that could accommodate a large number of guests. Breaux gave a speech as well . . . thanking his community and friends.” Here are some images she took of gallery revelers. Click on the images to see a larger size in lightbox mode.

Stylist Sal Yvar
Brandon Breaux and Amanda Harth, entrepreneur
Lyntuan Jones (left), artist and designer
Alison Cuddy, co-curator of the exhibition
Abby Pucker, cultural producer
Artist Brandon Breaux