Credit: Isa Giallorenzo

Our contributor Isa Giallorenzo attended an opening reception in April for artist Brandon Breaux’s solo exhibition “BIG WORDS,” which is on view at Blanc Gallery in Bronzeville through May 27. She reports, “A beautiful, stylish, and lively crowd attended . . . the gallery has a cozy outdoor space that could accommodate a large number of guests. Breaux gave a speech as well . . . thanking his community and friends.” Here are some images she took of gallery revelers. Click on the images to see a larger size in lightbox mode.

Stylist Sal Yvar Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Brandon Breaux and Amanda Harth, entrepreneur Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Lyntuan Jones (left), artist and designer Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Alison Cuddy, co-curator of the exhibition Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Abby Pucker, cultural producer Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Credit: Isa Giallorenzo
Artist Brandon Breaux Credit: Isa Giallorenzo

RELATED STORIES

a painting by the artist Brandon Breaux (img: a Black man seated in a room with a fern in the foreground, and the word SEEN superimposed on top of the image in coral-colored lettering

The big world of Brandon Breaux

Yes, Chance the Rapper did give a big push to artist Brandon Breaux’s career when Breaux designed the covers for three of the singer’s mixtapes: 10 Day, Acid Rap, and Coloring Book. Breaux also recently landed two high-profile commissions—the February 2022 Ebony cover honoring editor André Leon Talley, and the cover of Carry On: Reflections…

by Isa Giallorenzo