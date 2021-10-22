B is also for bountiful, and there’s no shortage of intriguing events to check out this week, whether you’re looking for serious onstage drama, a musical meditation on Chicago’s lakeshore environment, or a celebration of Black women, queer, trans, femme, and/or gender nonconforming people.

Fri 10/22

Shattered Globe Theatre, in association with Interrobang Theatre Project, has opened its season with the Chicago premiere of Chloë Moss’s This Wide Night, a searing drama about two women and former cellmates who struggle to readjust to life outside of prison. Directed by Georgette Verdin and starring Linda Reiter and Aila Ayilam Peck, it’s running at Theater Wit (1229 W. Belmont) through 11/13, with performances Thu-Sat at 8 PM and Sun at 3 PM. Kerry Reid wrote in her Reader review that the production “carefully and subtly limns the everyday aggravations of too-close-for-comfort living arrangements, as well as the, well, comfort we derive from knowing at least one person is around to witness our life.” Tickets ($15-$45) are available at the Theater Wit box office or at the Shattered Globe website.

Comedy lovers can check out the new documentary Joy Ride tonight at the Music Box Theatre at 7:30 PM; the screening will be followed by an in-person Q&A with the film’s stars, comedians Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould. Matthew Sigur spoke to Goldthwait about making the film and more for the Reader this week.

Sat 10/23

As part of the Chicago Humanities Festival, the Spektral Quartet performs composer Tonia Ko’s Plain, Air, a sonic meditation on Chicago’s lakeshore ecology. Indigenous scientist Robin Wall Kimmerer will join them to add “spoken reflections, segmenting the movements of the quartet like chapters of a book, inspiring you to consider your own connections and dis-connections to the natural world.” The concert happens from 10:30-11:45 AM at Cafe Brauer in Lincoln Park Zoo (2021 N. Stockton Dr.). Tickets are $20.

Every weekend is a good weekend to support local artists, and the Brown N’ Loud Market is the spot today. Organized by the Brown N’ Loud Collective, the market opens at noon at the Chicago Art Department (1926 S. Halsted) and is soundtracked by assorted DJs throughout the day. Festivities conclude with a free show at 5:30 PM featuring hardcore band Riesgo and sinister post-punks Canal Irreal.

From 1-5 PM, artist Daniel Born will share work honoring his late friend Dale Suderman and late wife Mary in a one-day exhibition called Remains. It will feature etchings, paintings, and assemblages. As his daughter, artist and Hoofprint cofounder Liz Born, explains, “In making these ofrendas, we transform the act of mourning into one of creation.” Enjoy refreshments and create shared meaning with the Born family at 2705 W. Gregory.

High Concept Labs joins with San Francisco’s Kinetech Arts and ODC Theater for PASSAGE, a hybrid “experimental performance/interactive installation/art party” featuring Reader contributor Irene Hsiao, who has been an artist in residence with HCL over the past year and a half, collaborating remotely with Bay Area artists on the piece she’ll be presenting. It runs Saturday and Sunday, 7-11 PM, and visitors can also take in art in the studios at Mana Contemporary during the event. Tickets are free; reservations (including remote livestream viewing) are available here.

Sun 10/24

Why settle for a regular fall festival when you could go all out at Hey Gourd! A Drag Fall Festival? Irregular Girl, Lo-Ti-On, Neutral Gena, and friends will bring the most regal of pumpkin spice to face painting, cornhole, and other autumn amusements. Liberation Donuts will sell vegan donuts amidst pumpkins GALORE. Meet outside from 3-6 PM at 2048 W. Grand. There is a suggested $7 cover.

Dancing isn’t just for creatures of the night. Avant Black brings the daytime-to-dusk booty bounce from 3-9 PM at the Promontory (5311 S. Lake Park Avenue West). This event centers Black people who are women, queer, trans, femme, and/or gender nonconforming while encouraging them to celebrate their erotic joy and power. Get your sweat on to DJs Mamicana, Nixxon, Deejay Diaspora, K.Tea, and Mo Mami. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of the event, though no Black/QWOC femmes or women will be turned away due to lack of funds. This party is 21+.

Mon 10/25

The Reader’s chef pop-up series at Irving Park’s Kedzie Inn continues tonight with a visit from the pozole pop-up Limón y Sal, which Reader senior writer Mike Sula writes about here. Pre-ordering is still available, and walk-ins start at the bar at 5 PM.

Right now, no one in Chicago is throwing themselves into the nu-metal revival even half as hard as the Music Box. (Well, maybe the Reader’s own Leor Galil.) Catch Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider’s early Internet-panic masterpiece Strangeland at Chi-Town Movies Drive-In (2343 S. Throop) as part of the annual Music Box of Horrors: Dawn of the Drive-In. At only $20/vehicle, you’ll want to cram the biggest car you can find with every person who needs to bathe in late-90s metal misanthropy and serial killer psychosis. Movie starts at 9:30 PM.

Tue 10/26

Want to get out and move? The Chicago Undersea Explorers Society, a group of local scuba diving enthusiasts and allies, hosts a local event in conjunction with the Protect Our Oceans 5K/10K this evening for runners and walkers. Sign-up fees raise funds for the nonprofit Ocean Conservatory, and while those who register can finish their own 5K on their own time, tonight’s gathering will end up at the new Stan’s location in Hyde Park (and if you’re anything like this writer, a good doughnut will make you voluntarily move 3.1 miles on a Tuesday night). If you want to run with the group, meet at Promontory Point at 5 PM (or just show up at Stan’s around 5:45 to cheer people on).

Fans of the Reader’s “Secret History of Chicago Music” column won’t want to miss the live version. Longtime Reader contributor Plastic Crimewave (aka writer and illustrator Steve Krakow)’s talk show series lives monthly at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia), and this month Krakow will be gabbing about the Chicago blues alongside guest DJs Scott Wilkinson and Jose Bernal. Come for a rapturous information overload, stay for rare vinyls and deep cuts. The show begins at 6 PM and is $5 and 21+. Proof of vaccination is required.

Wed 10/27

Once Upon Our Time Capsule, a citywide art project created by Stacey Gillett and Stephanie Hodges that encouraged Chicago children to capture their experiences in the COVID-19 shutdown, hosts a “sealing ceremony” at Harold Washington Public Library (400 S. State) at 4:30 PM. The goal of the project was “​​to elevate Chicago’s children to superhero status, and to let them see themselves as the incredibly unique generation of kids that they are—kids who overcame after being confronted with a pandemic, social unrest, the shift to remote learning, and even the loss of friends and family.” The ceremony includes performances by Global Girls, After School Matters, People’s Music School, Auditorium Theatre’s Hearts to Art Summer Camp, and Chicago Children’s Theatre, as well as a Time Capsule Kids’ Parade and a display of some of the capsules, along with arts and crafts activities inspired by the project. Free.

Darke Devious is happening at the Empty Bottle. Local vibe conjurer Kona FM shares the sound system with Boston leather daddy Penitence followed by Detroit synth lord Sard’s live set. Lovers of moody techno, industrial, and EBM will not want to miss this (free!) jumpstart to Halloween weekend. Festivities kick off at 8 PM. Show is 21+ and proof of vaccination is required.

Prepare to be absorbed by a distortion-heavy wall of sound as local shoegazers Floatie join longtime Boston DIY outfit Kal Marks on the Sleeping Village stage (3734 W. Belmont). Pop newcomers Patter will kick things off at 9 PM. Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 day-of-show. This concert is 21+ and proof of vaccination is required.

Thu 10/28

Wrightwood 659 debuts the next segment in a multipart series of virtual tours by historian Tim Samuelson, who in “Exploring the Lost Works of Louis Sullivan” tells us about several Sullivan-designed buildings formerly located in downtown Chicago. The series has been airing on Wrightwood 659’s website, in conjunction with the exhibition “Romanticism to Ruin: Two Lost Works of Sullivan and Wright,” on view at the gallery until Sat 11/27. Today’s online presentation is available to view starting at 10 AM.

Flutronix, the flute-playing musical duo Nathalie Joachim and Allison Loggins-Hull, debut their new work Black Being at the Arts Club of Chicago (201 E. Ontario). Combining music with the poetry of Jaki Shelton Green, the pair explore the complexities of Black feminism with emphasis on “themes of strength, sacrifice, beauty, fear, and survival.” Tickets are pay-what-you-can, but the suggested price is $20. The performance is at 6 PM.