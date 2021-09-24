It’s officially autumn, but the weather is nice enough to enjoy outdoor events along with indoor happenings. And for those who prefer to kick back at home, digital offerings are also still going strong. Here are a few suggestions to ring out the last week of the month.

Fri 9/24: Fall temperatures bring us back Into the Mist. The interactive choose-your-own-adventure show, set in a 1927 speakeasy and created by Evanston’s Studio5, features a live streaming jazz set by the Chicago Cellar Boys, with vocals by the sultry Roya Naldi. What else can you find up the (virtual) stairs and behind the doors? Well, if last spring’s version was any indication, you’ll have magicians, comedians, dance lessons, a 1920s trivia contest to see if you “know your onions,” and much more. The company was going to do a live version of the variety show this fall, until the Delta variant proved to be a wet blanket. But you can still put on your glad rags, grab some giggle water, and look like the cat’s meow for this at-home version. It starts at 9 PM; advance tickets (recommended for 18+) are required, and can be purchased online here.

Red Bull Dance Your Style brings a street dance battle to Thalia Hall tonight, featuring dancers in an all-styles competition judged by the audience. Local ensembles the Era and the Pack Drumline and Dance Crew will anchor the entertainment along with DJ King Marie; the evening is hosted by legendary Chicago breakdancer Bravemonk. The all-ages show starts at 8 PM, and tickets are available here.

Chicago LIVE Again! celebrates the return of live performances in Chicago with this free two-day festival at Navy Pier (Fri 5-8 PM, Sat noon-9:30 PM), packed with shows (and some classes and demonstrations) by arts organizations around the city. Friday’s highlights include performances from Porchlight Music Theatre (6 PM), the Joffrey (7:30 PM), and Gift Theatre (8 PM). On Saturday, you can check out a coming-attractions concert from Broadway in Chicago (1 PM), a performance by Joel Hall Dancers (5 PM), and OM Mission from About Face Theatre (8 PM), a new piece written and performed by ShaZah that offers a musical exploration of Black lesbians from the Harlem Renaissance to present-day Chicago. You can check out the complete schedule at navypier.org.

Sat 9/25: Jackalope Theatre offers Neighborhood Narratives, a festival of short plays and music inspired by community-submitted stories, written by Carolyn Hu Bradbury, Ireon Roach, and Lily Be. It’s happening at 4 PM at the Broadway Armory parking lot (5917 N. Broadway); additional performances are at 4 PM 10/2 at Calumet Park Beach (4001 E. 98th) and 4 PM 10/9 at the Humboldt Park boathouse (1301 N. Humboldt). Free and all ages.

Collaboraction’s 6th annual Peacebook Festival kicks off at 5:30 PM at Kennedy-King College (740 W. 63rd) with screenings of Carla Stillwell’s satirical film Oh, Colonizers and the documentary Encounter Englewood, highlighting five artists and activists in the neighborhood. At 7:30 PM, there will be short live works by Ameena Matthews (who appeared in the 2011 Kartemquin documentary The Interrupters and is currently running for Congress); Banks Performance Project; E’mon Lauren, Chicago’s first Youth Poet Laureate; south-side rapper and activist John Johnson; Collaboraction company member Loretta “Firekeeper” Hawkins; Mica Cole of Free Street Theater; and Teh’Ray “PHENOM” Hale Sr., the activist and spoken word artist who founded EmceeSkool. The festival continues Sat 10/2 at Austin’s Kehrein Center for the Arts (5628 W. Washington), where one of the featured performers will be Tony Award-winning actor Karen Olivo. Tickets (available here) are $5-$35, and it’s recommended for ages 16+.

The Chicago Architecture Biennial continues today with three “Activation Workshops” in Lawndale and Edgewater. At noon, Whirlwind Learning Center will kick off an afternoon of creative writing at “The Living Room,” an outdoor classroom space designed by the Bittertang Farm at CCA Academy PermaPark (1320 S. Pulaski). And up the street at 1310 S. Pulaski, join the Soil Lab for a workshop on clay sculpture techniques (complete with an outdoor kiln) at 1 PM. Meanwhile, Edgewater’s 6018North gallery hosts a family-friendly “archKIDecture” workshop from noon to 3 PM. All three events are free, and registration is requested.

What about a soccer game? The Chicago Red Stars take on the Portland Thorns tonight at 7 PM in Bridgeview at SeatGeek Stadium. Tickets are still available here. And if you’re not able to drive to Bridgeview, Reggies offers a round-trip shuttle in their bus to the game (shuttle tickets and game tickets need to be purchased separately, and the bus leaves Reggies at 5:30 PM).

Sun 9/26: Logan Square’s Comfort Station and WHPK cohost an outdoor End of Summer Spectacular featuring music by Eli Winter, Bloodhype, Boingdweeby, Bussy Kween Power Trip, Eggnort, and Speed Babes, along with an open grill for veggie dogs (they didn’t say, but it’s probably safe to BYO picnic). Donations are accepted for the bands, and the punk rock affair begins at 3 PM.

Mon 9/27: Reeling, Chicago’s LGBTQ+ International Film Festival, is underway with movies available to view both online and at Landmark’s Century Centre Cinema (2828 N. Clark) through Thu 10/7. Tonight’s screenings at Landmark include Being BeBe, a documentary about performer Marshall Ngwa, aka RuPaul’s Drag Race season 1 winner BeBe Zahara Benet. It starts at 9 PM and more information is at the festival’s website.

Thu 9/30: Body Confidence for Queens presents The Rebirth of Women, a burlesque dance/variety showcase focused on body positivity for all women. It takes place at Bassline, 2239 S. Michigan, beginning at 8 PM. Tickets are $25-$40 at eventbrite.com.

Indie-pop singer, songwriter, producer, and Chicago native Tatiana Hazel headlines a show at the Empty Bottle tonight. Finger Beats and PROM open, and it all starts at 8:30 PM. Tickets are available, and the Empty Bottle is open to those 21+.