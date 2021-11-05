Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, which will give you that wonderful overnight “extra hour” if you happen to be out and about around 2 AM on Sunday morning (you don’t have to go home, but you can’t “save” here, bwahaha!). And the time is going to change whether you’re awake or not, so don’t fear staying in and giving that extra hour over to a lovely dream about Berry Gordy taking you to the Grammys*. Either way, here’s a bunch of events and activities to consider scheduling for your weekend and beyond!

*If you enjoyed the obscure Kids in the Hall reference, you might enjoy the new compilation from Mouth Congress that Reader Associate Editor Jamie Ludwig wrote about for her Listener column this week.

FRI 11/5

Rockers and world music enthusiasts alike won’t want to miss the opening reception for Ravi Shankar: Ragamala to Rockstar at the South Asia Institute (1925 S. Michigan). Combining film, photography, and poster art, this exhibition explores the musical and cultural contributions of sitar player Ravi Shankar, who mentored people such as Philip Glass and who George Harrison once described as “the Godfather of World Music.” This event is free and runs from 5 to 8 PM. Registration is encouraged.

Sure, we’ve all been a little claustrophobic over the past couple of years. But if you think you grew tired of the walls closing in on you, imagine what it’s like for the protagonist of Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s 1892 classic short story, “The Yellow Wallpaper,” whose postpartum depression only gets worse when her husband forbids her to write, read, or otherwise use her brain. Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble returns to live performance beginning tonight with this adaptation, choreographed and directed by the company’s executive artistic director Ellyzabeth Adler and set in a “post-pandemic landscape.” It’s on a bill with RE|dance Group’s “The Attic Room,” choreographed by Michael Estanich and described as a piece for seven dancers that “reveals the thin line between resignation and hope.” The show happens Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM through Sat 11/20 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster; tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for high school and college students (16+) and those under 16 are free.

If you’re ready for something loud tonight, check out the New York band Yellow Eyes at Empty Bottle. Reader contributor Luca Cimarusti recommended the show in a recent preview and said, “They create black metal that’s lush, completely musically intelligible, borderline catchy, and played with next-level skill.” Immortal Bird and Bottomed open; and the music starts at 10 PM. Tickets are available.

SAT 11/6

In the tradition of European discotheques that keep the groove going for days at a time, Smart Bar (3730 N. Clark) celebrates 35 years of keeping Chicago dancing with the all-day event 23-Hour Party People. Legendary house DJ Derrick Carter kicks things off with a sunrise set at 7 AM followed by hours upon hours of top local and international dance-music talent. This event spans from Smart Bar into Metro’s “Chill Room,” but Gman Tavern (3740 N. Clark) down the street will act as a lounge where dancers can rest and refuel before heading back to the party. Tickets for this 21+ event are available at the door for $35 ($40 after midnight) or pay $30 in advance at Smart Bar’s website.

The Black Alphabet Film Festival happens today and Sun 11/7 from 10 AM to 6 PM, both in person at the Logan Center (915 E. 60th) and with options to stream the films online. More than 20 documentaries, shorts, and features will be shown throughout this weekend, including Black Sheep, a series about three Black LGBT teens finding their way in the world, and the documentary Being Black in Porn. $10/day or $20 for the weekend; for a complete list of programming and times, check out the festival’s website.

Local pop ensemble Glad Rags throws a record release party for their new album All of Them tonight at Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia). Writer Jack Riedy says that the LP “celebrates resilience through communal creativity.” Chicago-based songwriter Danielle Strautmanis’ solo project Living Thing opens, and the music starts at 9:30 PM. Tickets are available in advance at Hideout’s website.

SUN 11/7

Chicago’s women’s sports teams are winning sports teams! The Chicago Red Stars clinched a spot in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs last month and will be playing at home today (kickoff is at 2 PM) against the New York/New Jersey Gotham FC. Tickets are still available for this afternoon’s match at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. Need a ride? The Reggies bus will be making the trip; for $7 you can meet at the venue (2105 S. State) at noon and get a ride to the game. The shuttle returns to Reggies for an after party when the game ends, so you can revel with your fellow soccer fans. Shuttle tickets are available here.

A free celebration of Mistress Velvet’s life will be held at the Leather Archives and Museum (6418 N. Greenview) from 3 – 6 PM. Mistress Velvet was a Black organizer and dominatrix who passed earlier this year, and this event will contextualize their life and work within the Black domme tradition. For those who can’t attend in person, the memorial will stream live on the Instagram account @HeauxHistory, and elements of the exhibition will remain on view at the Archives through the end of the year.

Whether you’re a cutie with a booty or shopping for one, you’ll want to stock up at Thick Mall at Sleeping Village (3734 W. Belmont). Local vintage vendors Luvsick, Goldies, Cherry Picked, Thick Chick, and more will be selling fall fashions for people size “L” and up. It’s free for those 21 and over to attend, and the fun starts at 6 PM.

MON 11/8

South Chicago Dance Theatre presents a Korean traditional dance class and open showing in celebration of the company’s partnership with Seoul’s Choomna Dance Company. The class begins at 6 PM, with a collaborative choreographic work showcase at 7 PM and an artist talkback at 7:30 PM. It’s all at Hyde Park School of Dance, 5650 S. Woodlawn. Free, though a $10 suggested donation will be accepted. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required; registration through Eventbrite.

At 6:30 PM, local art historian Romi Crawford moderates a conversation with internationally acclaimed artists Mark Bradford and Julie Mehretu on natural and built environment, imagined spaces, and urban geography. Grab a glass of wine and get cozy for this free virtual event presented by the School of the Art Institute’s Visiting Artist Program as part of the multi-site exhibition “Toward Common Cause.” You’ll surely enhance your understanding of art and worldbuilding. (Psst! The Zoom password is “SAICVAP”!)

TUE 11/9

It’s always a great day to experience art in Chicago, but it’s especially great on National Go to an Art Museum Day. While the Art Institute (111 S. Michigan Ave) and MCA (220 E. Chicago) always deliver, the city’s grid is bursting with art museums. For some free options, check out National Museum of Mexican Art (1852 W. 19th), DePaul Art Museum (935 W. Fullerton), Museum of Contemporary Photography (600 S. Michigan), Block Museum of Art (40 Arts Circle, Evanston), or Smart Museum of Art (5550 S. Greenwood).

WED 11/10

Artist and entrepreneur Amanda Christine Harth is teaching a free online workshop on the link between scent and memory, hosted by Garfield Park Conservatory. Drawing inspiration from the garden, she’ll be focusing on botanical smells, touching on the extraction process and histories of certain fragrances as well as uses for floral essential oils in everyday life. Registration is required for this 6 PM presentation.

Chicago artist Maria Gaspar joins the Art Institute of Chicago’s Society for Contemporary Art for a discussion of her work tonight at 6 PM. It’s a free presentation on Zoom, and registration is required to view.

Reader Senior Writer Leor Galil says that Chicago band Heet Deth “seem to have taken the right lessons from the early-2000s heyday of the White Stripes and Death From Above 1979—namely, that two people can whip up enough noise to make a bigger band overkill.” Check them out for yourself tonight at Sleeping Village; the show starts at 8:30 PM.

THU 11/11

Last April, Chicago’s fringe theater community mourned the sudden passing of playwright-performer Michael Martin. Though Martin had called New Orleans home for 20 years, he frequently returned to Chicago, particularly for the Rhino Fest, produced by his friends at the Curious Theatre Branch. Now those friends honor his legacy with A Michael Martin Tribute: Four Monologues by Michael Martin. The three-week celebration, curated by Kelly Anchors, kicks off at 8 PM tonight with Danne Taylor performing The Bearer. The other pieces presented in repertory include Max McKune performing Bachelor in New Orleans, Chris Bower performing Justine Bateman, and Mark Chrisler performing Hinckley on Foster. All performances are at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway. The series runs through Sun 11/28, and information is available through Facebook; tickets are pay what you can, with a $15 suggested donation.