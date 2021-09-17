We gave you a lot of ideas to keep in mind for fall activities as part of our Fall Arts Preview this week, but here are a few more events and exhibitions to consider checking out this weekend and beyond.

Fri 9/17: Music festivals continue to bring rockin’ sights and sounds to Chicago’s streets, including Riot Fest, which is already underway in Douglass Park. Three-day passes for the weekend as well as single-day tickets are still available for the remaining shows. Highlights include Jackie Hayes, the Circle Jerks, Fishbone, Living Colour, and the Lawrence Arms on Friday; Rise Against, Run the Jewels, and Vic Mensa on Saturday; and the Gories, Body Count, Facs, and Devo on Sunday.

Jazz is celebrated on the south side with this weekend’s Englewood Jazz Festival, which starts tonight with a performance featuring Marquis Hill and his Made in Chicago ensemble (6:30 PM at Hamilton Park Cultural Center, 513 W. 72nd). Saturday’s roster features music from noon to 6 PM including a guitar summit with George Freeman, Fareed Haque, Curtis Robinson Jr., and Larry Brown. Saturday’s festivities are hosted in Hamilton Park as well, and both days are free and open to all ages.

Third Eye Theatre Ensemble opens a doubleheader of chamber operas tonight, both focused on two groundbreaking women in science. Kamala Sankaram and Rob Handel’s The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace gets a midwest premiere, paired with Elizabeth Rudolph’s newly commissioned mini-opera Petticoats and Sliderules. The former is based on the life and work of genius mathematician Lovelace, who spent her life trying to escape the scandalous shadow of her father, Lord Byron; she is considered the mother of computer programming. Rudolph’s piece celebrates Dr. Lois Graham, the first woman to earn a mechanical engineering PhD in the United States. Both play through 10/3 (Fri-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM) at Edge Theatre, 5451 N. Broadway; tickets ($30, $25 seniors and students) are available here.

It’s Open House Weekend at Links Hall, starting tonight at 7 PM with an evening of performances by Keyierra Collins and MurdaMommy, followed by a conversation facilitated by Aaliyah Christina, and closing on Sunday at 6 PM with a special performance by Beau O’Reilly and Crooked Mouth. In between, there are workshops, performances (including a sneak preview of the upcoming Links season), and a dance party on Saturday. Some events are free, but others are ticketed. You can check out the full schedule of events here.

Sat 9/18: Get your craft on as Renegade Craft Fair takes over Division between Damen and Ashland this weekend. Vendor booths will be lining the street to sell you gifts, unique art, and more from 11 AM-7 PM today and tomorrow.

The American Legion’s FDR Post 923 in Bucktown has been a steady presence on a rapidly changing block, and they’ve paid back their neighbors over the years by hosting an annual end of summer Block Party. This year the outdoor music returns with a slate of local favorites, including headliner Velcro Lewis Group (7:50 PM) and organizer Rory Lake’s band Cooler By The Lake (5:45 PM). Free and open to all, with donations accepted for the post’s programs. The music starts at 2 PM.

It’s the final performance tonight for Haunted: The Improvised Ghost Hunters, a longform improv show that takes on programs that investigate the paranormal, like Ghost Hunters. You can see if they drop a dime on Resurrection Mary tonight at 8 PM at the Cornservatory (4210 N. Lincoln). Tickets are available here, and the troupe is offering a discount code for people who like and message their Facebook page.

Sun 9/19: The City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) partners with the Renaissance in Bronzeville for an outdoor block party as part of the House City series. House DJs including Gene Hunt and Daryll Mellowman will spin outside of the club near Martin Luther King Drive at 46th Place, alongside food trucks and more from noon-6 PM. And Bears fans are welcome to watch the game inside the bar, natch. It’s free and more information is available at Renaissance’s Facebook page as well as DCASE’s page dedicated to House City.

Further south, check out beautiful gardens with the help of the Historic Pullman Garden Club as they host their annual series of guided garden tours around the Pullman neighborhood. Tours kick off at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM, and more information is available here.

Mon 9/20: Fans of experimental guitar and composition can tune in to Experimental Sound Studio’s Option series tonight, as ESS presents Canadian guitarist and composer Jessica Ackerley and talks to her about her approach to sound and recent recordings. It starts at 8 PM and more information is available at the ESS website.

Tue 9/21: The storytelling show Ladylike returns to the Lincoln Lodge tonight, featuring women and nonbinary individuals compelled to tell “their most disgusting stories,” according to the event organizers. Audience members who are too shy to share can submit their own grody tales to be read onstage by some of the performers, which include Jackie Cooper, Alex Kumin, and Lindsay Morris. Show starts at 8 PM, and tickets are available here.

Wed 9/22: Feeling a bit cooped up and need to express yourself? Check out the art collective AnySquared’s open studio on Wednesday nights (drop in between 4 and 10 PM). Masks are required, and the studio has some basic supplies but encourages you to bring your own ongoing projects to share and discuss with collective members. It’s at 2328 N. Milwaukee, and more information is available at the collective’s website.

Tonight’s also a busy night for concertgoers, with options all over the map genre-wise. The darkwave pop of Vision Video and Panic Priest will take over Hideout starting at 9:30 PM, while indie songwriter Julien Baker begins a two-night run at Metro at 7:30 PM. For dancing, consider having a noche de salsa with the sounds of Jimmy Conga y Orquesta Tamboriquiri: they’ll be entertaining the diners at Little Village’s Mi Tierra (2528 S. Kedzie), starting at 8 PM.

Thu 9/23: It’s the final few weeks to enjoy an outdoor French Market featuring food vendors, flowers, fancy cheese (what else do you need, really?), and more at Gallagher Way, just outside of Wrigley Field. More than 20 vendors will be on hand from 4 PM-8 PM; go here for more details.

Night Out in the Parks is still going strong this month. Tonight at 6 PM, you can check out Mandala South Asian Performing Arts in Norwood Park with “Chimes in Chicago,” featuring percussion and melodies of India, Indonesia, and Thailand along with traditional dance. It’s free and all ages.

Join us online for the last in the Chicago Reader Book Club series, as we present author and Hyde Parker Precious Brady-Davis in conversation with our own Adam M. Rhodes. Brady-Davis’s book I Have Always Been Me: A Memoir was the September 2021 Book Club pick. The event starts on Zoom at 6:30 PM and tickets are available here.