Whoever says people don’t have much style in Chicago has no idea what they’re talking about. I’ve been photographing street style here for over ten years and I know better. When Chicagoans decide to bring it, they bring it with gusto, authenticity, and a very midwestern ease.
That’s the kind of style that could be seen at EXPO Chicago this year: the best of the best, from Chicago and beyond. After a long hiatus, the art crowd was ready to display their happiest garments. Be it flashy or demure, maximal or minimal, in color or in neutral tones: the joy of dressing could be seen all around. The photos in the slidehow below are here to show it.
EXPO Chicago’s 2022 version happened at Navy Pier in April. The next fair is scheduled for April 13-16, 2023. See expochicago.com for more information.
