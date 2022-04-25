Whoever says people don’t have much style in Chicago has no idea what they’re talking about. I’ve been photographing street style here for over ten years and I know better. When Chicagoans decide to bring it, they bring it with gusto, authenticity, and a very midwestern ease.

That’s the kind of style that could be seen at EXPO Chicago this year: the best of the best, from Chicago and beyond. After a long hiatus, the art crowd was ready to display their happiest garments. Be it flashy or demure, maximal or minimal, in color or in neutral tones: the joy of dressing could be seen all around. The photos in the slidehow below are here to show it.

Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo Credit: Isa Giallorenzo

EXPO Chicago’s 2022 version happened at Navy Pier in April. The next fair is scheduled for April 13-16, 2023. See expochicago.com for more information.