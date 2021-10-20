“When I walk outside and I’m wearing something pink I feel very girly, which I really like,” says Cheyenne Williams, 19, an early childhood education student at DePaul. “Cutesy and pink, that’s my motto,” she says, while sporting an impeccable Lolita-like ensemble.

Williams carries a Marc Jacobs tote bag accessorized with enamel pins.

“I always put my outfit together the night before, no matter where I’m going. I like to look coordinated and like I tried to look nice. I’ve been brought up to be clean and look kept, because my image can already be stereotyped that I’m not,” says the Chicagoan, who was born and raised in the city.

Ruffled white socks in patent pink Mary Janes completes the look. Staying hydrated, but fashion

When asked about her style, Williams says it’s pretty simple: pink, black, or both—as she displayed the day I snapped her photo. Williams is inspired by Hello Kitty and says fashion lets her express herself and tell others who she is. As for her best fashion tip? “Always wear a little pink,” she suggests.