Before I interviewed pipe organ conservator Jeff Weiler for this issue’s cover story, I spent three hours in the workshop of his company, JL Weiler, Inc., with photographer Matthew Gilson. I’d been curious about the business ever since learning that my aunt Nanette’s longtime partner, Jeff, worked for Leek Pipe Organ Co. in suburban Cleveland, Ohio—but I was still completely unprepared for what I saw. The number of components in even the most modest organ staggers the imagination, and JL Weiler’s staff can restore or re-create almost every one. They go so far as to braid historically accurate textile coverings for modern cables and refinish antique wood screws by blasting them with tiny glass beads. Weiler played several tunes on a small Wurlitzer theater organ—the same instrument inside which he’s standing in Gilson’s gorgeous cover photo—and I could hardly believe the volume it achieved, even with no amplification at all. It was rock-show loud, so that we had to lean close and nearly shout to communicate. I left the workshop inspired, not just by the conservators’ exhaustive attention to detail and devotion to their craft but also by the musical machines in their care—they represent one of the still-unsurpassed pinnacles of human ingenuity from before the advent of the transistor. I hope my interview with Weiler will help you feel the same way.