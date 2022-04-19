Who is the Coalition:

The Cannabis Equity Illinois Coalition is a grassroots nonprofit formed in Chicago in 2019, dedicated to ensuring that the legalization of cannabis in Illinois repairs and reinvests in the communities most impacted by the war on drugs, and that the cannabis industry prioritizes people over profits! You can learn more about our work at CannabisEquityIL.org and @CannaEquityIL on all social media.

Community Programs:

Expungement: The Coalition hosts RAP Sheet Assistance Days every other month in Chicago, supporting community members to start the record-clearing process for free. Email ceicexpungement@gmail.com for support with record clearing! We’re also a partner with New Leaf Illinois, where anyone with a cannabis record in Illinois can receive free record-clearing support by visiting: newleafillinois.org/s/

Resource fairs: We host quarterly resource fairs with different community partners, where we provide access to wraparound resources to ensure community members have everything they need, including housing resources, employment opportunities, food assistance, IDs, and much more! These resource events are in both English and Spanish.

Calls to Action:

4/22 fundraiser:

We’re hosting a three-year anniversary celebration with our partners at Hush Chicago! This event will celebrate the Coalition members who’ve worked so hard over the last three years to make this organization a reality.

We hope you can join us to celebrate three years of organizing! Check out hushchicago.com/420 for details and tickets.

Join a meeting or invite us to speak:

We host weekly Coalition meetings, where you can learn more about the work and plug in with our programs!

We welcome you to invite our members to speak to your organization. Reach out to CannabisEquityIL@gmail.com for meeting links and to invite us to speak.

Donate:

The Coalition is a grassroots nonprofit that exists because of community fundraising. To support our work, please visit: cannabisequityil.org/donate/

Community programs:

Community education:

The Coalition hosts community programs to educate the public about their legal rights and how cannabis affects them, the benefits of medical cannabis, how to advocate for change through community organizing, and much more.

These programs are in both English and Spanish, and are hosted both in person and online, so we reach as many people as possible.

Youth education:

We are hiring young people to develop and host bilingual educational programs for their peers on topics important to them. Topics include learning their legal rights and how to protect them, and how they can create change through community organizing!

By developing a youth leadership committee, we will create the next generation of leaders to bring change to Illinois.

Policy advocacy:

We lead a community-driven policy advocacy program, where community members identify issues important to them, research them, and learn how to advocate for their passage.

This is a paid sponsored content article from Green Thumb Industries.

To find out more about the Cannabis Equity Illinois Coalition, visit cannabisequityil.org or @CannaEquityIL on all social media.