Featuring Belicia Royster, social equity applicant, ancillary business owner, and founder/chief empowerment officer of Social Equity Empowerment Network (S.E.E.N.)

What is S.E.E.N.—the Social Equity Empowerment Network—all about? What need are you aiming to fill and/or what problem are you trying to solve?

Belicia Royster: S.E.E.N. is aiming to support and empower small businesses. We’re focused on closing the wealth gap by creating more Black-owned businesses and millionaires, and reversing history with the cannabis industry as the catalyst.

What has S.E.E.N. accomplished to date that you are most proud of? What are your current priorities?

BR: S.E.E.N. is the only equity-based trade association based in Illinois focused on emerging industries such as cannabis, while also being one of the premiere advocacy organizations. S.E.E.N. has been able to remain unconflicted and focused on creating true equity in the cannabis industry. The policy work that S.E.E.N. has been a part of has lead to the discontinuation of the hiring qualifier for social equity status. This policy also enacted the lottery that announced the next 110 licenses on time. It also minimized ownership caps to assist in making sure that more people would benefit from these opportunities. S.E.E.N. is continuing to work on policies that will create entry points into the industry. Additionally, S.E.E.N. is focused on creating a more adequate definition for social equity and making sure that there are safeguards in place to ensure that those that deserve to benefit actually do!

The organization also aims to prepare business owners to enter the cannabis industry by advocating through education and providing resources, knowledge, and tools that aim to assist business owners and applicants—all while focusing on success and sustainability in the cannabis industry.

S.E.E.N. has created a cooperative network of several people. Members are able to create connections for business support and connect into an ecosystem of social equity businesses.

S.E.E.N. has grown to become a national voice. We’re launching chapters in Arkansas, Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, Washington, and Virginia. This organization is dedicated to expanding the equity conversation across the country.

How can our readers help S.E.E.N. reach their goals, to be as effective as possible?

BR: S.E.E.N. welcomes social equity applicants, minority business owners, ancillary businesses, and those aspiring to be a part of the industry to join as a member, sponsor, or volunteer. Anyone interested in donating to our cause or becoming a member can visit our website at www.equityempower.org. Supporters may also follow us on social media.

Born and raised in Chicago, Belicia Royster is a passionate change influencer, advocate, and activist for disenfranchised communities. She works as a risk manager, founder of S.E.E.N., and owner of Vice Life Ventures, providing risk management and insurance consulting for business owners.

This is sponsored content, paid for by Green Thumb Industries.

Learn more about S.E.E.N. at www.equityempower.org.