For the last few days, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other prominent lefties have sounded the alarm to Dems across the land.

Do not support President Biden’s nomination of Mayor Rahm as ambassador to Japan. As he—Rahm, not Biden—buried evidence of murder in the Laquan McDonald shooting.

And Dems have responded with their middle fingers metaphorically raised in the air—as if Rahm had scripted their message himself.

Ignoring AOC’s pleas, Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth endorsed Rahm’s nomination—with Durbin saying: Emanuel “has a lifetime of public service preparing him to speak for America.”

Even Mayor Lightfoot jumped aboard the Rahm train. Yes, the same Lori Lightfoot who, as candidate Lightfoot, ran against everything Rahm represented.

“I wish him every success in his further service to our country,” Lightfoot tweeted.

Don’t take it personally, AOC. There’s not a lot of love for lefties in this country—especially in Chicago.

No, in Chicago, the powers that be despise the left almost as much as they worship the powerful. Even if that means following their powerful mayoral allies right off a cliff.

They’ve swallowed the Kool-Aid. They mouth the same talking points. And if they remain loyal to the boss, they’ll be rewarded—maybe even appointed by the mayor to a board. Speaking of which . . .

Allow me to temporarily move on from Rahmgate to take a dive on the ongoing lifeguard scandal at the Chicago Park District.

For starters, shoutout to Dan Mihalopoulos, the bulldog investigative reporter for WBEZ who’s been leading the charge on this story. Give ’em hell, Dan!

Here are the basics . . .

In February 2020—19 months ago—park district superintendent Michael Kelly received an 11-page e-mail from a 17-year-old female former lifeguard, detailing allegations of sexual harassment and abuse at North Avenue Beach.

Basically, she alleged, the older, more clouted male lifeguards were preying on their vulnerable female colleagues by bullying, harassing, and pushing them to get drunk and high.

Kelly has been general superintendent since 2011. Appointed by Mayor Rahm, he stayed on under Lightfoot.

He promised the whistleblower he would immediately turn over her complaint to the appropriate park investigator—the park district’s inspector general.

Instead, he sat on her complaint for almost six weeks—not sending it to the inspector general. For all we know, he’d still be sitting on her complaint had he not received a second complaint—from another female lifeguard—that had been forwarded to him from the mayor’s office.

The second whistleblower wrote to Mayor Lightfoot alleging she had been “sexually assaulted” by a “more senior” park district employee when she was 17.

In her letter to the mayor, she said the attack was part of a “toxic environment” in the lifeguard crew “from sexual harassment to sexual assault and rape.”

“They’re always drinking, getting high, making sexual jokes,” she later told Mihalopoulos. “It seemed normal to us because we never had another job. I thought, ‘This is the real world.’ Everybody was OK with it. The bosses were OK with it. Nobody said, ‘Don’t do this.’ Nobody said anything when [coworkers] would come up to you and call you ‘sexy.’”

At one point, she said, a male lifeguard “pushed me up against” a garage “and started making out with me aggressively, grabbing my butt, feeling me all over the place.”

In her letter to Mayor Lightfoot, she wrote: “When I tried to speak up about my experience, I was called a ‘kissy whore’ and a ‘slut’ by not only my fellow coworkers, but also managers.”

By then—in March 2020—Kelly had two very specific allegations of sexual assault and harassment. And yet . . .

A full year passed. But neither Kelly nor Mayor Lightfoot nor Avis LaVelle, president of the park district board, went public with the whistleblowers’ allegations or even the existence of an investigation.

We may have never known about the allegations had Mihalopoulos not aired a story about them in April of this year. And he’s been airing one story after another ever since.

And how have park district bosses responded? Well, they recently suspended two supervisors (without saying why they were suspended). And they fired Nathan Kipp, the park district investigator who was investigating the allegations.

Why did they fire Kipp? They won’t say. No matter how many times Mihalopoulos has asked. And he’s asked them a lot.

Let’s pause to think about this . . .

Under the watch of Lightfoot, Kelly, and LaVelle, the investigator who investigated the allegations of sexual harassment and assualt got fired.

And you wonder why no ordinary cops spoke up after Jason Van Dyke shot Laquan McDonald. Why would they stick out their necks when Mayor Rahm himself was concealing evidence of the shooting in his mayoral desk—or wherever he stashed the recording of Van Dyke shooting McDonald?

Think of it as an only-in-Chicago twofer . . .

Mayor Rahm buried evidence of murder. And now Mayor Lightfoot’s park district is apparently looking the other way at allegations of sexual assault.

Kipp has since spoken to Mihalopoulos, saying: “This meritless action is a clear attempt by park district officials to impede and obstruct a devastating investigation into widespread sexual assault, sexual harassment, and physical abuse in the district’s Beaches & Pools Unit.”

The original whistleblower has also talked to Mihalopoulos. She told him Kelly called her and asked if she “had talked to investigators and to keep him in the loop about things” related to the probe. “He was complaining about how people are breathing down his neck now.”

Sure sounds like improper contact with a witness to me. Hope the investigator investigates that. Oh, wait—they fired the investigator.

For her part, Mayor Lightfoot says she finds the accusations disturbing. But she urges the public to stay patient and let investigators do their work. No matter how long they take.

That’s sort of what Mayor Rahm said with the McDonald shooting. Be patient. Let the authorities conduct their investigation. Meanwhile, he was in court fighting to keep the recording of the shooting a secret.

In Chicago, the more things change . . .