There’s a war raging in Europe. A brutal clash that includes an entrenched repressive autocracy and ordinary civilians determined to fight for their freedom. Tyrannical power is vested in one man—a deranged “security” professional who cares only about his own twisted agenda. He decides who lives and dies; everyone trembles before him.

Someone needs to take him out.

Sound familiar? It’s Tosca at Lyric Opera, where someone does take him out. But with consequences. It’s not a happy ending.

Meanwhile, it’s feast or famine for opera in Chicago. We can wander for months in an opera desert, then find ourselves caught in a torrent. Four operas and an oratorio are opening on stages here this month, most in the next two weeks, including two on the same Saturday night—one of them a one-off. However accidental, it feels like a festival.

Tosca famously features some of opera’s most thrilling music. This production, helmed by women—Eun Sun Kim conducting the excellent Lyric Opera Orchestra, and director Louisa Muller—doesn’t disappoint on that score. It presents two glorious voices, soprano Michelle Bradley and tenor Russell Thomas, in the lead roles of an opera star (Tosca) and her lover (the artist Cavaradossi)—along with a story that, while set in Rome in 1800, resonates with the desperate moment we’re living in.

All the more so since the villain, police chief Baron Scarpia, who can be the evil but charismatic hub of the story, is, in this production, a relatively nondescript presence. As sung by baritone Fabián Veloz , he’s almost as unimposing as that twerp in the Kremlin who’s holding the world hostage with threats of nuclear Armageddon.

Tosca

Tosca, with a libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, but riding securely on its Giacomo Puccini score (which has been ably described as the “best film music” ever), was first produced in 1900. It usually plays as verismo melodrama, with Scarpia’s deviousness and lust pitted against Cavaradossi’s noble nature and Tosca’s fiery spirit, while the battles for control of Europe rage in the distant background. Before the curtain went up on Lyric’s opening night, however, general director Anthony Freud took the stage to deliver this brief message: “Opera is an international art form . . . our company includes members with strong Ukrainian roots . . . our hearts go out to all those suffering as a result of the horrifying war in Ukraine.”

Then, as the audience stood, chorus, orchestra, and those in attendance who knew it united for a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem. The war at the crux of Tosca’s plot melded with the war we’re watching in real time.

The international nature of classical music, noted by Freud, means that the lesser effects of this war will include cancellations of performances for logistical and philosophical reasons. And it brings a longstanding quandary—the original cancel culture question—to the fore.

Does an artist’s behavior matter?

Should an artist’s political or social opinion affect our response to their work?

Is the answer different for a living artist than for one—like, say, Wagner—who’s dead?

Earlier this month Russian soprano and Lyric Opera favorite Anna Netrebko withdrew from a Metropolitan Opera production of Turandot, opening in April (and from Don Carlos next season), after the Met demanded that she “repudiate her public support for Vladimir Putin while he wages war on Ukraine.”

In a statement issued by the Met, general manager Peter Gelb said this is “a great artistic loss . . . but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward.”

Netrebko, who has supported Putin in the past (and once told an interviewer that she would have loved to have been his girlfriend), had posted her own statement on Facebook days earlier, in response to a concert cancellation in Denmark. “I am opposed to this war,” Netrebko said, but “forcing artists or any public figure to voice their political opinions in public and to denounce their homeland is not right.”

Lyric Opera isn’t having to deal with this question right now; no Russian singers are scheduled before fall. And it’s not an issue yet at Symphony Center, where a spokesperson said no performers have publicly shown support for Russia and its leadership, and programming has not been impacted.

“Every week we welcome artists to our stage from all over the world as part of an ongoing belief that music can be a bridge from one culture to another, can bring healing in difficult times, and in this moment can also be a sign of support and encouragement for the people of Ukraine,” is how Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association president Jeff Alexander responded to an emailed query.

But on Friday, the Auditorium Theatre announced that appearances by the Russian-based Eifman Ballet (of Saint Petersburg), scheduled for May 20-22, have been cancelled, “in light of COVID-19 restrictions for international travel and the current geopolitical climate.” A spokesperson for the Auditorium said Eifman cancelled its entire U.S. tour.

Here’s what’s on tap for opera fans in Chicago this month: two free semi-staged concert performances of Pale Courage, by Roosevelt University’s Chicago College of Performing Arts faculty member Kyong Mee Choi, performed by graduate voice students at the Merle Reskin Theatre, March 18-19; Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones (based on the memoir by Charles M. Blow) at Lyric Opera, March 24-April 8; Chicago Fringe Opera’s production of Two Remain (Out of Darkness), by Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer at the Edge Theater, March 26-27 and April 2-3; and Haymarket Opera Company’s one-night-only performance of Alessandro Stradella’s oratorio La Susanna, March 26 at DePaul University’s Gannon Concert Hall. Tosca continues at Lyric Opera through April 10.