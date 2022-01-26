I can’t remember where I was when my old friend Adolfo Mondragón first told me he was thinking of suing former Alderman Danny Solis for using campaign funds to pay criminal defense fees.

A White Sox game? A restaurant?

Doesn’t matter, the point is—it was the summer of 2019, which seems like eons ago. Just shows if you want to beat the man, you have to be willing to give it a few years of your life.

As I recall, Mondragón was fired up over a story in the Sun-Times saying Solis had spent $220,000 on lawyers who were defending him against accusations that he had, among other things, swapped Viagra pills in exchange for looking out for people with clout.

A first—even for Chicago. Getting Viagra for such transactions, that is. Not looking out for people with clout. That’s a long-standing tradition in our city.

Mondragón said it was a bullshit violation of the purpose of the campaign disclosure act, which is intended to deter corruption. But in this case, we’re encouraging corruption, or at the least, giving pols one less reason to worry about being corrupt if they know they can spend campaign contributions on criminal defense lawyers.

I told Mondragón that as right as I think he may be, a maverick lawyer like him would never win such a case because there are too many elected officials in Illinois (judges included) who might one day want or need to use their own campaign funds for criminal defense lawyers.

Mondragón plowed on anyway. Here we are three years later and, against all odds, his case against Solis was recently heard by the supremes—aka, the Illinois Supreme Court. Proved me wrong, Adolfo.

All right, let’s get down to the nitty gritty . . .

For over 20 years, Solis was alderman of the 25th Ward. Because he knew enough to suck up to powerful mayors, he got to be the chair of the council’s zoning committee.

That’s a lucrative council position since virtually every major development deal comes before that committee, meaning developers, architects, real estate lawyers, and so forth must kiss the chairman’s ring.

In 2014, Solis got in trouble with the feds for, as the Sun-Times so eloquently wrote, taking “sex acts, Viagra, free weekend use of an Indiana farm once owned by Oprah Winfrey, and a steady stream of campaign contributions in exchange for shepherding official City Council actions.”

Quite a haul, Danny.

Apparently to reduce whatever punishment he faced for his actions, Solis agreed to wear a wire, gathering evidence that helped the feds put together a corruption case against Alderman Ed Burke.

For years Burke chaired the finance committee, which oversees approval of budgets, contracts, and TIF deals. So you can imagine how many powerful people have to kiss Burke’s ring. Or at least, contribute to his campaigns, hire his law firm to appeal their property taxes or all of the above.

Using evidence secretly recorded by Solis, the feds indicted Burke for shaking down various business owners or developers. Now Burke is paying for his legal fees with millions from his campaign fund.

In 2019, Mondragón convinced Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez—who succeeded Solis as 25th Ward alderman–to be a plaintiff in a case arguing that Solis should not be allowed to spend campaign money on criminal defense funds.

The case came before an Illinois Board of Elections hearing officer. He ruled against Mondragón and in favor of Solis.

Sigcho-Lopez and Mondragón appealed to a state appellate court. Which also ruled against them. At which point, I advised—give it up. To which they said—forget you. And they threw a legal Hail Mary, appealing to the supreme court, which agreed to hear the case.

And so last week, Sigcho-Lopez and Mondragón schlepped down to Springfield and came before the supremes. Well, four of them anyway. Two justices had recused themselves, including Chief Justice Anne Burke, who’s married to the aforementioned Alderman Ed Burke.

Ultimately, the decision in the Solis case could determine if Ed Burke can continue using his campaign funds to pay for lawyers to defend himself against criminal charges stemming from the dirt Solis secretly recorded. So in a weird only-in-Chicago way, Burke and Solis remain allies—at least when it comes to fighting Mondragón.

In the supreme court hearing, attorney Michael Dorf represented Solis, as he has throughout the case.

Dorf argued that state law does not specifically prohibit politicians from spending campaign contributions on criminal defense lawyers.

To which Mondragón said yes, but state law does prohibit expenditures to be used to pay off personal debt, like—paying back the money you owe your criminal defense lawyers.

To which Dorf said—oh, yeah, well, what about the federal “but for” provision? That’s the provision that essentially says pols like Solis wouldn’t have to hire criminal defense lawyers “but for” the fact they’re public officials. A public official being investigated by federal prosecutors for wrongdoing, of course. But a public official nonetheless.

That struck me as a variant on the classic definition of chutzpah—a man kills his parents and then throws himself at the mercy of a judge on the grounds that he’s an orphan.

Perhaps Justice Michael Burke (no relation to Ed or Anne Burke) was also skeptical. He asked: Have we reached a point where defending yourself against criminal investigations is an ordinary public expenditure?

To which I said—Judge, we reached that point years ago in Illinois! (For the record, I was not in the courtroom. Just yelling at my computer.)

I still think the supremes will rule for Solis. If for no other reason than if they don’t, they’ll pretty much be telling their colleague—ugh, sorry, Anne but you and Ed are gonna have some hefty legal fees to pay.

Of course, I never thought Mondragón would get this far. So, we shall see . . .

