In what was for me a dizzying overload of riches, Mayor Lightfoot delivered her budget speech at roughly the same time that Mayor Rahm’s financial disclosure statement went public.

Hello, Monday morning!

My takeaway from reading them side by side is this: the rich get richer and the poor get platitudes. Same as always.

OK, time for a deeper dive.

On Monday morning, Mayor Lightfoot delivered her annual budget speech to the City Council, part of our annual budget kabuki theater, a choreographed ritual in which clever marketing mavens try to make you think our mayor cares very much about you and your plight.

It was just like with Mayors Daley and Rahm, who also employed marketing mavens to convince you of the same thing. Which leads to today’s question . . .

If our mayors care so much about the plight of the poor, how come the poor get plightier every year?

Good question! For which the only answer is that no one really gives a damn about the plight of the poor. Except, of course, for the poor themselves.

Sorry for that outburst of naked cynicism. In my defense, you’d be feeling plenty nakedly cynical yourself if you’d suffered through three decades of mayoral budget speeches about the plight of the poor.

Give Mayor Lightfoot credit for this—she went Old Testament on us. Had a reference to Moses and the ancient Israelites, saying . . .

“The Old Testament tells us that Moses gathered the Israelites together before they finally reached the Promised Land, after a 40-year, grueling set of trials. Their struggles seem not unlike what we have endured over these last 18 months—hunger, plagues, and death.”

That’s got to be a first. At least, I don’t recall any mayor ever referencing Moses and the ancient Israelites in a budget address.

Though in last year’s budget address, Mayor Lightfoot made reference to Barney Ross, one of the all-time great Jewish boxers. So, it’s kinda in the same sorta general category.

Back to this year’s speech by Mayor Lightfoot . . .

“Our people are also hurting and in need of continued support and healing.”

But don’t blame me ’cause . . .

“The fault lines revealed during the pandemic were actually decades in the making, borne of persistent, intentional acts . . . compounded and refined over time . . . designed and forged to benefit some, off the backs of others.”

Right on, Mayor Lightfoot! Whether you realize it or not, you’re describing Chicago’s very own TIF program.

As you all know from having dutifully read my columns over the years, with tax increment financing, the city slaps a surcharge on the property taxes you pay in order to generate hundreds of millions of dollars to promote development in our blighted, low-income communities.

Except most of the TIF money goes to our wealthy communities. So the property tax intended for the poor actually benefits the rich.

It’s an unforgivable scam that has persisted since Mayor Daley essentially invented it back in the 90s. And that Mayor Lightfoot, despite her budget speech, seems in no hurry to abolish.

For the record, Mayor Rahm also gave flowery speeches about caring about the poor while throwing TIF money to the rich.

To give you just one example of TIF inequity . . .

The LaSalle/Central TIF district, which is downtown, took in about $216 million in property taxes last year.

In contrast, the TIF district in Englewood—generally regarded as one of the neediest communities in Chicago—took in about $2.5 million.

I think that’s a picture-perfect example of what Mayor Lightfoot was getting at when she derided “systemic racism” and our “failure to invest in people and places,” concluding that “none of this has happened by accident. They are two sides of the same coin and designed and forged to benefit some, off the backs of others. This is intentional and must be changed.”

Yes, it’s intentional. But, again, I do not believe Mayor Lightfoot has any more intention of changing it than Mayors Rahm or Daley. In Chicago, giving TIF money to rich neighborhoods is widely heralded by the powers that be who fund mayoral campaigns as shrewd economic development, while investing in poor ones is often viewed as wasteful spending.

On top of that, getting a reputation for being the kind of mayor who funnels public dollars to rich people is a fast way to get your generosity reciprocated once you leave office. Speaking of which—time for a Mayor Rahm update!

But first—shout-out to New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel, who dug through the financial disclosure statement Mayor Rahm had to file to be nominated as ambassador to Japan.

Thanks to Vogel, we discovered that since leaving office in 2019, Mayor Rahm has received about $12.1 million from Centerview Partners, an investment banking firm that specializes in mergers and acquisitions.

And $700,000 from Wicklow Capital, a Chicago-based investment banking firm.

And $150,000 from GoHealth, a health-care exchange.

And $310,000 from ABC for being a talking head on George Stephanopoulos’s show . . .

And about $300,000 in speaking fees as he tag-teamed with such Republicans as Karl Rove and Chris Christie to give speeches (generally for at least $25,000 a pop) to Goldman Sachs, the Association for Corporate Growth, Duke Energy, Morgan Stanley, and other fabulously wealthy outfits. For what it’s worth, Rahm says he’s either donated—or plans to donate—those speaking fees to charity.

Plus about $77,500 from the Alfred A. Knopf publishing house for a book called The Nation City: Why Mayors Are Now Running the World.

There’s a bunch of other stuff too—feel free to read it yourself.

All in all, if you view Mayor Rahm as a TIF district—stick with me on this, folks—he’s received about six times more money than Englewood.

It’s good to know at least one Chicagoan has reached the Promised Land. Play your cards right, Mayor Lightfoot, and you’ll get there too—once you step down from the throne.