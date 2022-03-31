Credit: On the cover: Photo by DuWayne Padilla

Breaking is a competitive dance, usually performed solo, manifesting in bursts of energy that erupt in rapid detonations of aggression, invention, and expression. The experience can be overwhelming, intimidating, and earsplittingly, awesomely loud. Yet the battle is only a fraction of the art—to experience breaking is also to experience a dance and a community which exists to itself and for itself, yet which holds hope and promise for anyone willing to watch, learn, and practice.

I began this story by going to practice. Breakers practice where they can, and they practice together. They tape down linoleum in parking lots, throw down cardboard, dance in parks and on the lakefront, open up basements and businesses, face concrete head on. In these spaces, everyone says hello and goodbye with a fist bump or a handshake or a wave. Everyone makes eye contact.

These spaces are inevitably temporary. The Clarendon Park Fieldhouse, which hosts the longest running and largest practice in Chicago, has been slated for demolition. The Brickheadz, true to their origins all over the city, migrate from park to park and often practice outdoors. Since the writing of this story, the daycare in Cicero has closed for practice. Still, through breaking, they build.

In a dance dominated by men, two women, Carmarry “PepC” Hall and Tanja “Kid-T” Kuurola—regulars at the practice founded by a woman who, initially excluded from the art, found one friend to teach her how and opened the door for others to follow—are now training for the Olympics.

Through a dance from the Bronx, a bboy born in Mexico who grew up on Chicago’s southwest side became brothers with another breaker from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Practice at Blue Island ends with a pot of pasta boiled on a hot plate and eaten together.

People of all origins dance together, and most are people of color.

Kids and adults dance together, in the same space, joyfully.

Everyone is a teacher, and everyone is a student.

The learning never ends. The practice continues.